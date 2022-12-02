CONNEAUT — The Pymatuning Valley Lakers got off to a hot start and never trailed in a 73-49 win Friday night against the Conneaut Spartans at Conneaut.
The Lakeres (2-0) were led in scoring by senior forward Tyler Britton with 20 points. Junior forward Blake Krzranic added 18 points, including 14 in the first half and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
PV scored the game’s first eight points, forcing Conneaut to take an early timeout. After a Spartans basket made it 8-2, the Lakers scored six straight points to take a 14-2 lead and finished the first quarter ahead 22-15.
Conneaut (0-2) cut the deficit to 22-17 early in the second quarter to make it a five-point game, But that was the closest the Spartans would get the rest of the night, and trailed 36-27 at halftime.
“I was trying to look for the ball and put my number out there,” Krzranic said. “Last season, especially I wasn’t looking at the ball that much. Now, it’s kind of like face the ball, attack the hoop, get easy buckets and fouls or anything. The first two buckets I got were threes. I’m a pretty good shooter, but usually, I look for the inside.”
Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said Krzanic is one of the best shooters in Ashtabula County.
“He’s 6-foot-6 and can handle it, can play defense, and can play offense, and he’s the total package,” Shontz said.
Britton, who had early foul trouble and had to sit on the bench for some stretches, caught fire on the second half.
He converted all six of his free throw attempts in the second half, and scored 13 points after halftime to help the Lakers pull away from the Spartans.
“He grew a lot tonight and made a lot of dumb mistakes early and got into foul trouble, things he’ll learn from I hope, but he’s going to have a great season,” Shontz said.
The Lakers took more shots from the field and converted on 27 of 79 attempts (34.17%). The Spartans were held to only 42 shots, but Conneaut converted on 18 for 42.85%.
PV also outscored the Spartans from the free throw line, converting on 13 of 20 (65%). Conneaut shot 8-for-19 (42.10%) from the charity stripe.
Shontz said despite the win, he felt the Lakers didn’t play up to their expectations.
“We had a maturity check tonight and we weren’t ready to be playing at a high level for a long period of time,” he said. “We came out in a hot burst, three or four minutes, and expended a lot of energy and then went into a tank.”
Conneaut junior guard Chance Loomis scored 15 points for the Spartans and hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds. Senior forward Larry Hamm added 12 points.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said his team’s slow start was tough to overcome.
“We go down 8-0 and then were down by nine at the half, if it wasn’t for the first two minutes of the game, it would have been a one-point game,” Tallbacka said.
He said the Spartans had too many turnovers that made it tough for Conneaut, despite good efforts to get back on defense.
“We had five or six turnovers that we threw the ball away at the top of the key,” Tallbacka said.
He also said the Lakers were able to dominate the paint area toward the end of the game.
“I thought our interior defense got away from us in the fourth quarter,” Tallbacka said. “Our guys made a physical effort and got after it and I think we can build from here.”
NEXT GAMES
PV at home vs. Maplewood on Tuesday, while Conneaut is at Northwestern on Thursday.
