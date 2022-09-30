ANDOVER — The Pymatuning Valley Lakers came away with a big 60-12 win over Windham in Northeastern Conference action on Friday night.
After starting the season at 0-4, the Lakers have been able to bounce back and keep their season alive with three straight wins.
During the winning streak, PV has outscored its opponents 138-24.
The combination of quarterback Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery really put on a show tonight for the hometown crowd.
“It started years ago with running the ball, and having a great back like Ty Vickery really allows for us to get that done,” PV coach Neal Croston said.
PV jumped on the visitors with 30 first-quarter points.
Vickery started off with a rushing touchdown, while Croston had one rushing and one passing score in the opening quarter.
The pair continued in the second quarter with three more rushing TDs. Vickery scored twice and Croston once.
By that time, PV led 50-12 at halftime.
Croston was pleased with how his tailback performed on the night, along with a push from the offensive line.
Croston found Devin Sharpe for a TD pass.
Dalton Neely closed the scoring for the Lakers in the fourth quarter.
The defense also aided in the win, receiving fumble recoveries from Brennan Moore, Kamron Cargill and Jon Finello.
Windham tallied two scores. Quarterback Chase Eye threw a touchdown pass to his brother, Jack Eye, for their first scoring drive.
Chase Eye also found Lucas Churchill for a scoring strike.
PV takes a week off from NAC competition and hosts county foe Conneaut.
The Lakers close the regular season at Toronto, then at conference opponent Mathews.
