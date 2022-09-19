ORWELL — A glance at the Saint John volleyball team and it doesn’t take long to see the skill of several players have on the court.
Skill alone, however, is not necessarily all there is to the Heralds strong start this season.
Continuity and communication have been just as big of factors.
The Heralds went to work Monday night, defeating Grand Valley 25-16, 25-22, 26-24 in a county matchup at GV High School.
“A lot of us have been playing like JO [Junior Olympics], Club Ashtabula and that kind of thing over the years,” Saint John sophomore Gabbie Johnston said. “Being able to play with the players out there years later, like you know the person, you’re familiar with them and it’s just easier to communicate with your team, especially when it’s time to work.”
Saint John improved to 9-1 overall. They are also 6-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
The Mustangs did not go quietly, though, especially in the second and third sets.
The Heralds’ continuity, along with an array of skills from different players, showed up big at the end.
“It’s a really balanced team and we have a lot of talent,” Johnston said. “When you let a team catch back up, you have to go to work, you just made it harder for yourself. But, I think we work well together pretty well and were able to close out sets when we needed to.”
Saint John broke away in the first set with a 7-0 run to take a 20-13 lead and were never threatened.
The second and third sets were a bit more dramatic.
A 6-0 run by GV (2-7, 1-5 CVC) gave the Mustangs a 15-10 advantage.
The Heralds answered right back, though, with 9-2 scoring spurt. Giana DeCato served five points and Johnston had five kills. GV rallied back to take a 22-21 advantage, but the Heralds answered once again, getting the final four points of the set.
The Mustangs led late in the third set also at 23-22, only to see Saint John score the final three points for the win.
Heralds coach Sarah Howe said her team’s continuity is always key in those crucial moments.
“It’s huge,” she said. “We basically have our entire starting lineup back from last year. They all play together, they have great chemistry together.
“They’ve been playing together for years, between JO and summer practices. So, that communication and camaraderie are huge assets for us.”
On the other side, the Mustangs continue to show signs of progress under the direction of second-year coach Erin Smolinski.
Learning to get those final points, though, in the process the Mustangs are working to clear.
“Communication is key no matter what level of play you’re at,” Smolinski said. “I think we were lacking some of that [tonight], but I still think overall we did very well. This was the best I’ve seen us play as a team since 2020.”
It was the first game back for Smolinski after having surgery to repair an ACL injury suffered while practicing with the team. She coached in a chair with a pair of crutches beside her. A win would have made for a nice return, but seeing improvement in several areas of the game by different players was nearly as encouraging as a win would have been.
“One-hundred percent,” Smolinski said. “In the locker room I told the girls that we did not get the final result we were looking for. But, you have girls that set the ball well, girls that put the ball away, girls that just go out there and just serve people off the floor.
“That’s what makes a team, not just one specific player, you want to have a well-rounded team and that’s what I think we’re building here.”
Both teams will be back at it tonight. Saint John heads to Mathews, while the Mustangs will travel to Trinity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.