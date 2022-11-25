In the midst of conditioning drills, 7 on 7s and all the heat and humidity that accompanies football camp, it’s hard to imagine anyone associated with the Jefferson football team envisioned still playing into late November.
Instead, coach Brandon Hanna and his staff were simply looking for the means to be more competitive in the Northeast 8 Conference, a conference that beat them up to the tune of a 1-6 record in 2021.
At the same time, though, Hanna knew that if his team could navigate through the ground-and-pound physical style of play that the NE8 is known for, his team would be well prepared for a postseason run.
The coach’s prophecy has been fulfilled as the Falcons are preparing for tonight’s Division IV semifinal game against Cleveland Glenville at Perry High School’s Alumni Stadium.
“It’s incredible,” Hanna said of his team. “When we talked in August, our focus was on how we can compete better in the NE8.
“But, what I did understand was how tough Poland, Hubbard, Struthers, South Range and Girard would be. If we could find a way to compete in those games, we’d be prepared for a postseason run. We played against a lot of great coaching staffs and a lot of hard-nosed tough kids.”
Success over the past four weeks has come mostly on the playmaking ability of quarterback Grant Hitchcock, who scored five touchdowns and had more than 300 all-purpose yards in a 41-37 win over West Branch to capture the D-IV, Region 13 title.
Another factor has been Hanna and his staff finding issues in the opposition’s system and orchestrating a game plan that could expose those areas of vulnerability.
Jefferson found the weakness in South Canton’s defense two weeks ago, and kept talented quarterback Poochie Snyder on the sidelines for long durations.
Against West Branch, the Falcons were physical with the Warriors receivers and in the face of quarterback Dru DeShields. West Branch had success running the ball, but that was not how they were used to playing.
Tonight, however, the challenge will be much different as Jefferson (11-3) won’t be as much be looking for flaws in a system, but will have to find a way to slow down a group of incredible athletes, with multiple Division I college players in their future.
“It’s not a system, it’s just a bunch of athletes with some good coaching,” Hanna said. “We are going to have to have 11 hats on the football and play like we have our hair on fire. We’re going to try our best to put the ball in the hands of our playmakers.”
The talent at Glenville (13-0) starts with D’Shawntae Jones, at 240-pound running back who ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns last Saturday’s 42-33 win over Van Vert to claim the D-IV, Region 14 title.
He is currently entertaining offers from Kentucky, Marshall and Syracuse.
“He runs like [former NFL star] Marshawn Lynch,” Hanna said.
Lefttackle Fred Johnson checks in at 6-foot-5. 312 pounds is looking at offers from Michigan as well as Michigan State.
Glenville’s receiving corp has speed throughout.
On defense, Tarblooders defensive back Bryce West is looking at either Georgia or Ohio State.
Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese is already committed to Ohio State.
“It feels like they have 11 men in the box, that’s how fast they are on defense,” Hanna said.
But, while Hanna acknowledges Glenville’s talent, he also knows a team doesn’t reach the state semifinals without knocking off some talented players along the way.
“Listen, we’ve been playing collegiate level competition, not just in the postseason, but all season long,” he said. “This team is a little faster than what we’ve played, maybe a little bigger.
“But again, the thing for our kids, the message from me, is we have dreams and aspirations of playing on TV next year, playing in college after this ... what better team could you go against to have eyes on you than a Glenville.”
Hitchcock has scored 15 touchdowns and accounted for nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards in four postseason games.
Other skill players such as Trent Hodge, Kaige Boczar and Luke Funtash have given support.
The Falcons have battled in the trenches and found ways defensively to make stops when they needed them the most. Players like Mason Pawlowski, Reed Edgar, Sam Discher, Preston Reams, Wade Woodworth and others have all contributed to what’s been a historic run, not just for Jefferson, but for Ashtabula County.
Tonight, they will have a chance to add even more to the legacy they’ve established. Whether the season is over on Sunday or they are thinking about playing for a state title, it’s the opportunity kids dream about, according to Hanna.
“This is the game they’ve dreamed of being in,” the coach said. “It’s the game before the game you dream of being in. There’s not a lot of people that I know personally that have been on this kind of stage.
“So, personally, I’m extremely excited for the kids to play in the final four in Ohio. We’re talking about one of the greatest state’s for high school football in the country. You’re talking about a well-known Glenville program, Wyoming and Steubenville, and here’s little Jefferson. When this is all over, whether it’s this week or next week, we’re gonna sit down and really celebrate this thing. But right now, as much as we respect Glenville and [coach] Ted Ginn Sr., we’re here to swing and give it all we got to try and advance.”
