If there’s anything that would compare to the respect Edgewood’s Olajuwon Cooper and Jefferson’s Brandon Hanna have for each other it would be the respect they have for their football programs.
The second meeting between the two friends, coaches and former Lakeside quarterbacks takes place starting at 7 p.m. Friday as the Falcons travel to Corlew Stadium to take on the Warriors.
Jefferson, which is coached by Hanna, won a year ago 48-21.
Both teams are off to 2-0 starts. The Falcons won a hard-fought 20-14 win at Painesville Harvey, while Edgewood, which is coached by Cooper, hung on to beat Grand Valley 20-13.
In that win, Edgewood’s secondary gave up some chunks of yards on the ground, but held GV quarterback Nate Boiarski in check.They will have their hands full once again this week in trying to slow down the passing game of Falcons quarterback Grant Hitchcock and amount of targets at his disposal.
Both coaches acknowledged that the game could be determined by who’s skill guys can stop the other.
Cooper and Hanna are confident in their players, but also understand the real talking will take place on the field.
“It’s going to be a big test for our defense,” Cooper said. “They are extremely explosive offensively. Anytime you can score 66 points in a ballgame [Week 1 vs. GV), that means your offense is pretty explosive.
“We have a great deal of respect for Grant Hitchcock, Trent Hodge and Kaige Bozcar and Luke Funtash and the guys that they roll out there. But we also understand that we want good on good. Our secondary is the best in Ashtabula County. In order to prove that, we have to go out and play hard against a good set of skilled players. Our guys are up for the challenge.”
The confidence Cooper has in his secondary is mirrored by what Hanna has on offense.
“Honestly, athlete for athlete, I’ve said it about our entire schedule that I’ll take our N. 7 [Hodge], our No. 1 [Boczar], our No. 4 [Hitchcock] and No. 3 [Wade Woodworth] over anybody. Our game plan will be the same. We’ll spread them out, condense it, we’ll take what they give us. There’s a hole in every defense, it’s our job to find it.”
Skilled positions may certainly be the main story in the matchup, but both teams are also looking to establish ground games as they prepare for conference play the following week.
Edgewood’s Zeke Lucas and Seth Enos combined for more 100 yards against the Mustangs, while Hitchcock led the Falcons rushing attack against Harvey with 89 yards.
The Warriors have already avenged one loss from a year ago by knocking off Conneaut 15-14 to open the season. Cooper said the Jefferson game, though, is just as much an opportunity to measure themselves as any other game.
“We’re trying to build this thing the right way,” he said. “We understand that when you’re trying to be great. Every step is a stepping stone, whether it’s a victory or a loss, but either way it’s a stepping stone to being a good football team year in and year out.”
For the Falcons, they are looking to match the 3-0 start of a year ago. A big focus for the season, however, is improving on the 1-6 mark 2021 mark in the Northest 8 Conference.
Hanna said the Falcons can’t think about the conference schedule for another week, though.
“The goal is to go 1-0 this week,” he said. “We know Girard is right around the corner, and we’re in for that seven-week tough stretch. But right now our main focus is on Edgewood on Friday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.