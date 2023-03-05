GARFIELD HEIGHTS — For Brogan Fielding, the plan is to win a state title. But, that does not mean he didn’t know there’d be a few bumps in the road along the way.
Fielding hit one of those bumps on Saturday when he lost to Dylan Rhoads of Louisville 6-1 in a 132-pound Division II semifinal bout at Garfield Heights High School.
Rhoads went on to win the district title, while Fielding, a Jefferson junior, bounced back to win his next two matches convincingly and finish third, advancing to the state tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus this weekend.
“Obviously, I don’t plan on hiccups to happen,” he said. “But that’s not something that will stop my ultimate goal of winning a state title. He beat me, and he’s beating the number one kid in the state right now, so I know I’m right on that level.”
Rhoads beat Streetsboro’s Donovan Paes in the championship bout by a 5-2 decision. Paes was ranked first for Division II by Borofan.net.
Fielding won the first matchup against Rhoads 4-2 during the Eastern Ohio League Wrestling Tournament. In the rematch, though, he said his opponent had made the adjustments.
“The first time we met he took a shot and I scored to make it 4-2,” Fielding said of the match. “I felt good about that match, but this time I was the only one shooting. They game planned well for my shots and I respect that. It’s the game within the game.”
Falcons coach Cody Lewis is also well aware of the game.
“Our district is tough, there’s a lot of tough guys in Ohio,” Lewis said. “The more you see guys, the more adjustments you have to make. He [Rhoads] is a really smart, really savvy wrestler and it cost us. Now we’ll have to look at the film, see what adjustments we can make and be ready if we see him next weekend.”
What Lewis will definitely see is two of his wrestlers, the other is Mason Pawlowski at 285, compete at the Schottenstein Center.
Pawlowski also qualified for the state tournament by taking fourth.
The Jefferson heavyweight opened the tournament with a pin at 1:23 over Kenston’s Sean Doyle on Friday, but then fell to Jakob Baxter of Howland.
Pawlowski came back on Saturday though to win the two bottom bracket matches he needed to get himself into the third-fourth place match and a ticket to Columbus.
“I did not take the easy route,” he said with a smile.
But the moment he reached his destination made it all worthwhile.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Pawlowski said of qualifying for state. “But, I feel I belong, I’ve done the work. I’ve studied, I’ve made sure I’m doing the right things. I feel great.”
It is the second time in three years Jefferson will have representation at the state tournament. Colt Edgar wrestled at state in 2021.
It will be the first time in about 10 years that the Falcons have had two wrestlers at the state tournament, according to Jefferson assistant Tom Avsec.
There will be some other familiar faces in Columbus as well.
Edgewood’s Ezekiel Lucas qualified at 175 with a fourth-place finish. Lucas, for the second year in a row went 2-0 on the first day of the tournament.
Also for the second year in a row, he lost in the semifinals, this time 1-0 to Marlington’s Qwinton Hancox.
The Edgwood junior bounced back with a 5-3 sudden victory over Alliance’s Jackson Eddy to get into the third-fourth place bout.
Madison will be send two wrestlers. Jamie Harrison took second at 120 and Noah Blough was fourth at 157.
Harrison had two pins on Friday then prevailed 6-4 in overtime against Padua’s Giovanni Dunniec.
He lost in the finals 14-1 to Streetsboro’s Anthony Perez.
Perez, ranked sixth in the state, defeated Harrison in the sectional title match as well.
Blough won his first two matches on Friday before losing in the semifinals. He bounced back with a 3-2 win over Cleveland Benedictine’s Christopher Maloney to punch his ticket to Columbus.
Two other Ashtabula County wrestlers finished fifth, and are alternates. They are: Edgewood’s Kyle Vencill, at 138, and Geneva’s Michael Hupertz, 215. Edgewood’s Josh Biller took sixth at 150.
D-I at Hoover
Lakeside junior Lucas Eland won two matches at 113 in the Hoover district, but didn’t advance to the state.
Eland earned wins over Canton’s McKinley’s Zachary Sikon by a 12-1 major decision and and Akron North’’s Sanjil Magar by pin at 3:22.
Eland’s season ended with a loss to Brecksville’s Brett Stanley by pin in the third consolation round.
