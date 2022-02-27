Jefferson embarks on its Division III district tournament journey tonight.
The Falcons, who are the third seed in the Warren district, are scheduled to play No. 6 LaBrae at 7 p.m. today at Howland High School.
Jefferson coach Rob Pisano knows the Vikings will be a tough customer.
“They have a lot of tradition,” he said. “They’ve always been good.”
LaBrae, which has won three of its last four games, reached the district semifinal with 61-45 win over Ravenna Southeast on Friday.
Aidan Stephens led the Vikings (16-5) with a game-high 21 points. Tre’Von Drake and Devin Carter also reached double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Leading 41-34, after a five-point quarter after three, LaBrae outscored the visitors 20-11 in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
“LaBrae controls tempo,” Pisano said. “We like to get out and play up-tempo. Whoever dictates tempo. We match up with them well.”
Jefferson defeated Conneaut 72-35 for its sectional crown. The Falcons outscored the Spartans 35-11 in the first quarter.
Jefferson, which is 18-6 overall, also tied Struthers for the Northeast 8 crown this season.
The Falcons finished 12-2 in the conference. They split with Struthers, falling 68-57 on Jan. 7, but rebounding to win 75-63 on Feb. 5.
Jefferson also split with always-tough Poland, losing 66-58 on Jan. 14, then winning 66-46 on Feb. 11.
“Playing against Struthers and Poland gave us opportunities in big games,” Pisano said.
The Falcons closed the season with losses to Edgewood 82-79, Perry 74-61 and Madison 89-86.
“Those were all solid teams,” Pisano said. “We wanted good competition, especially the last week. Our schedule played out well.”
Seniors Bobby Ray and John Castrilla, who both surpassed 1,000 points in their careers, have led the way for Jefferson
