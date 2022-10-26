Staff Report
STREETSBORO — The Jefferson volleyball team downed West Branch 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 in a Division II district semifinal match at Streetsboro High School on Wednesday.
The Falcons have advanced to a district final for the first time since 2016.
“[Wednesday’s] district semifinal match against West Branch was a huge win for our program,” Jefferson coach Don Palm said. “Anytime you are able to make it to the district tournament, you know you are going to have to beat a quality opponent to move on.
“Our girls excecuted our game plan to a ‘T’ and showed a lot of mental toughmess.”
Jefferson had been dealing with some sickness among its starters.
“They weren’t going to miss this match,” Palm said.
Chloe O’Rourke had a big match for the Falcons with 18 points, 12 kills and 25 digs.
The Falcons, as the fifth seed, will go against No. 3 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
NDCL swept Canfield 3-0 in the first semifinal match on Wednesday.
“We are going to have our hands full as they have an abundance of talent and are a perennial state powerhouse,” Palm said. “We look forward to the challenge and have nothing to lose. You never know what can happen in these matches, and we are going to be ready to fight.”
