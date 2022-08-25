POLAND — As impressive as the Jefferson volleyball team’s first two games were, what had the Falcons buzzing at the end of the evening was the surge to earn a sweep against Poland.
Trailing 23-18 in the third set of Thursday’s Northeast 8 Conference volleyball match, the Falcons (2-1, 1-1) rattled the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) when senior Remingtyn Ryan served three scoring points.
The Bulldogs regained the serve, but couldn’t keep it for a 24-23 score. Junior Sara Stone then scored three straight points for the 26-24 win and 3-0 sweep.
“Pulling it out in the third set was more impressive to me just because we did what we’re supposed to do in those first two sets,” Jefferson coach Don Palm said of the 25-18, 25-8 scores to open the match. “We passed the ball well, we executed our gameplan very well.”
Then Poland came alive.
“It’s very easy when you’re playing from a comfortable lead,” Palm said. “We dug ourselves a giant hole in that third set. The girls … continued to press through even when we weren’t kicking on all cylinders.
“It’s good to have moments of adversity and overcome them.”
Ryan, the Falcons’ lone senior, said both experiences were fun, but added the comeback challenge “feels great. It feels good to be a team and get together.”
Ryan credited juniors Chloe O’Rourke and Helaina Edgar for a strong finish.
“Chloe is good at changing up her rolls, her tips, her hits,” Ryan said. “Helaina was all over the court, but I think everyone did [well] together.”
The first set was close until Edgar scored five consecutive points, including an ace. O’Rourke contributed three straight points including an ace.
O’Rourke’s shining moment came in the second set when she served eight consecutive points with four aces for a commanding 21-7 lead.
“She was able to put together a string of shots,” Palm said. “And keep Poland off-balance.”
Asked if pressure mounts as she kept getting the, O’Rourke agreed.
“But at the same time it makes it that much more fun because you know you are on,” she said. “And the confidence builds. You just hit that peak and you know.”
She said the Falcons prepare for rally scenarios.
“We’re constantly working on drills where it’s 24-20 and we have to [surge] to get the win,” O’Rourke said. “But it’s exciting to do it in a game — so much different than in a practice.”
Ryan is enjoying her final varsity season and expects success to continue.
“Our ball handling is 10 times better this year,” she said. “We’re doing better as a team on and off the court and that makes playing a lot better.”
The Falcons lost three starters from last year’s squad to graduation.
“Our one senior is playing really well for us,” Palm said. “We have a relatively young team. I think it’s a good mixture.
“We’re a different team this year because we’re not tall at all, so we have to beat teams with more ball control and limit our unforced errors.”
Jefferson returns to action at home on Monday against Edgewood.
