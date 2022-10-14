Staff Report
Jefferson and Conneaut’s pursuit to the postseason continued on Friday night.
Both county schools earned big wins.
The Falcons defeated Poland 27-13 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest, while the Spartans downed Brooklyn 35-14 in non-conference action.
Luke Funtash rushed for 138 yards and Grant Hitchcock added 134 for Jefferson (6-3), which also broke a two-game losing streak. Both also scored rushing touchdowns, as did Trent Hodge.Falcons kicker Jensen Yarosh converted two, second-quarter field goals.
Jefferson led 20-0 at one point in the third quarter, before Cole Fulton tallied two rushing TDs to cut the gap to 20-13. But Hitchcock scored a fourth-quarter rushing TD to seal the deal for Jefferson.
The Falcons, who entered Week 9 ranked eighth in Division IV, Region 13, will close the regular season at Lakeview on Friday.
Meanwhile, Conneaut also used a big rushing attack in its win over the Hurricanes.
The Spartans (7-2) gained 248 yards on the ground. Wyatt Payne led the way with 121 yards, including a 93-yard TD. Max Gleason rushed for 68 yards with two scores, while Zack Rice added 58 and one TD.
The game was close through three quarters, as the Spartans led 20-14. But in the final quarter, Conneaut put the game away with a 15-0 advantage.
The Spartans, who are ranked ninth in DV, Region 17, close the regular season at home vs. former District 10 foe Harbor Creek.
