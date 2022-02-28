HOWLAND — Two plays by Jefferson forward Bobby Ray didn’t result in points, but they potentially kept the Falcons’ season alive Monday night.
Ray chased down a pair of loose balls in the final five minutes as the Falcons beat LaBrae 72-69 in a Division III district semifinal at Howland High School.
The first came with a minute remaining in regulation. The Falcons (19-6) led 65-63 and LaBrae put on a press to force a turnover. Grant Hitchcock was double-teamed and attempted a cross court pass. The ball would have gone out of bounds if not for Ray, who stretched and flipped the ball over his head back toward the Jefferson bench.
The second big play came in the closing seconds. Hitchcock missed the second of two free throws as the Falcons held a 70-69 lead with 18.7 to play. The ball was batted in the air and tipped toward the Jefferson bench, but Ray came down with the rebound.
John Castrilla closed out the game at the free-throw line a few seconds later after knocking down a pair.
“Sometimes you gotta count on some luck, and that’s what happened in both those situations,” Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano said. “Toughness and effort. Those are effort plays that I thought LaBrae made early on in the game.”
The Falcons got off to a slow start. The Vikings (16-6) held an 11-2 lead several minutes into the game. But the Jefferson defense stepped up in the second quarter.
The Falcons forced five turnovers in the quarter. The focused defense allowed Jefferson to cut the LaBrae lead to 33-27 at halftime.
The Falcons took a 46-44 lead, their first of the game, on a layup from Castrilla with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.
The Vikings weren’t done and mounted a comeback.
They tied the game at 65 following a pair of free throws by Jay McGarry with 10.8 to play in regulation.
The teams traded one-point leads throughout overtime.
The lead changed hands five times in the first two minutes of the extra period.
But the second chances due to Ray and Castrilla’s rebounds gave the Falcons a cushion.
“It’s what you live for, it’s basketball,” Ray said. “It’s fun.”
Tre’Von Drake led the Vikings with 17 points. Blake Kahnell added 16 points and Aidan Stephens pitched in 13. Kahnell and Stephens both grabbed 10 rebounds as LaBrae won the battle on the glass 46-34.
Ray finished with 19 points with a team-high nine rebounds and two assists.
Castrilla scored 13 points with five rebounds and three assists and Hitchcock added six points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists.
But it was Brock Bean that helped carry the scoring for the Falcons.
The starting forward finished with 20 points, including four of Jefferson’s six 3-pointers.
“[Bean’s] a good shooter,” Pisano said. “I can’t believe they were dropping off of him like that.
“Kid’s a really good shooter. They shook him a bit, but came out and made a few, which really helped us in that run coming back.”
Jefferson’s attention now shifts to the district final. The Falcons have never won a district title in boys basketball, but they’ll get a shot later this week.
The Falcons will play either 10th-seeded Cardinal or No. 2 seed Campbell on Friday.
The game between the Huskies and the Red Devils will be played today at Howland.
Pisano said the team will make the trip down to Howland to watch the other district semifinal.
“The ultimate goal of winning a district championship has been there, always,” Ray said. “That’s the reason we got out of bed, that’s why we go to practice at 8 a.m., that’s why our two-hour practice is nothing but grit, hard and toughness.”
