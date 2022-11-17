Reed Edgar recalls talking to his Jefferson football teammates after their freshman season.
“We were excited for our senior year,” the senior lineman said. “A lot of us were getting reps as freshman and we knew that would help in the long run when we had four years of experience. But I don’t think any of us expected this.”
Four years later, the Falcons are playing in a Week 13 game.
Jefferson (10-3), as the sixth seed, is scheduled to play No. 1 West Branch (12-1) for the Division IV, Region 13 championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.
Edgar, Jefferson’s left tackle, and his teammates on the line — such as senior left guard Sam Discher, sophomore center Devon Cowell, senior right guard Mason Pawlowski and senior right tackle Cole Brake — have been instrumental in the team’s success. Senior Preston Reams is at tight end.
The four senior offensive linemen returned this season. Pawlowski switched to right guard when Cowell started to assert himself in the offseason.
“Our line has success because of the bond that our players have,” Discher said. “We all work as one unit and succeed because of our family-like values.”
They have been the blockers for quarterback Grant Hitchcock to have 3,034 total yards passing, rushing and receiving; wide receiver Trent Hodge 1,099 yards between rushing and passing and Kaige Boczar 526 yards receiving and rushing through 13 games.
“It’s great to block for players like Grant and Trent,” Discher said. “Our skilled guys appreciate the line, always thanking us and telling us ‘good job.’ It really helps keep us going.”
Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said the offensive line has been huge, especially in the team’s five-game winning streak.
“They don’t get enough credit,” Hanna said. “We’ve definitely been undersized, but they’re battle-tested.”
Since a 42-7 loss to South Range on Oct. 7, Jefferson has scored 26 or more points in four of the last five games.
“Our offensive line has been the backbone of our offense this year,” said Hitchcock, a first-team Division IV Northeast Lakes District choice at quarterback. “They’ve improved greatly and we rely on them heavily in games and down the stretch.”
In a 49-35 regional semifinal win against Canton South last Saturday, the Falcons kept answering every challenge. Hitchcock ended with 208 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“This is a very tight-knit group,” Edgar said. “Coach George [Ogeka] has done a great job getting us ready for this season. It’s those guys that I’ve grown up playing this sport that has kept me going.”
A 25-13 win over Hubbard in Week 6 helped elevate Jefferson.
“After we beat Hubbard, Discher said, ‘Hey, we just beat Hubbard.’” Hanna said. “That was a big turning point of the season. We have a lot of experience.”
The Falcons have another big task in front of them.
West Branch, in the Mahoning County town of Beloit, has won 12 straight games since falling to Canfield 35-31 in the opener. The Warriors rallied for a 41-33 win over Akron Buchtel in a regional semifinal to reach Saturday’s game.
“They’re definitely big up front,” Hanna said of West Branch. “They move well, and very disciplined. It doesn’t get any easier.”
But Jefferson, which is making its third playoff appearance in school history, looks to keep the train going.
“We’ve got a tough one this week, but we’ve had tough ones before and came out on top, so we’ll see,” Edgar said.
And when the run is eventually finished, the Falcons will look back at what took place.
“Some of my best friends in and outside of football are on the offensive line,” Edgar said. “These are some of my closest friends, and I have no doubt that our bond will continue on past the football season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.