STREETSBORO — The Jefferson volleyball team ran into a buzz saw on Saturday evening as Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin earned a thee-game sweep in the Division II district championship at Streetsboro High School.
NDCL won the first match 25-20, the second 25-18 and the the third 25-18 to earn a spot in the regional next week. NDCL is 16-7 going into regional play after playing a touch regular-season schedule.
"They are a tough matchup for us. We are a very small team and they are big and have some great athletes," said Jefferson head volleyball coach Don Palm.
Palm said the team knew it was going to be a challenging match.
"We had to serve aggressively to get them out of their system," he said.
The Falcons were facing one of the best players Palm has seen in his 14 years as a head coach at Jefferson.
"Carolyn Jurevicius is an amazing player," he said of the senior who has accepted a scholarship to Nebraska.
She is the daughter of Lake Catholic football standout Joe Jurevicius, who went on to a play for Penn State and had a lengthy National Football League, career including time playing with the Browns.
The Falcons had trouble getting into long runs to try and turn the match around as NDCL's line of hitters quickly put out any fires Jefferson might put together.
The Falcons made a bit of a run in the third game drawing as close as four points at 9-5 and 11-7 before NDCL got on a roll and took a 20-12 lead and then continued on to the 25-18 victory in the final game.
Palm said he is excited about how his team played and the future of the program.
"I am incredibly proud of our girls. We were the best team in Ashtabula County," he said.
The future also looks bright as the Falcons only lose captain Remingtyn Ryan. He said he is excited about the players coming back and just hopes "we grow a few inches."
Palm said he was very happy the team ended the season 19-6 in a difficult league.
The girls shed a few tears and quite a few hugs after the game before lining up to receive their runner-up medals from Palm. Ryan also collected the team trophy and displayed it to the crowd.
Parents and friends gathered on the court to take team pictures with the trophy before making the drive back to Ashtabula County.
