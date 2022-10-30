STREETSBORO — The Jefferson volleyball team ran into a buzz saw on Saturday evening as Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin earned a thee-game sweep in the Division II district championship at Streetsboro High School.
NDCL claimed wins of 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 to earn a spot in the regional this week. NDCL is 16-7 going into regional play.
“They are a tough matchup for us,” Falcons coach Don Palm said. “We are a very small team and they are big and have some great athletes.”
Palm said the team knew it was going to be a challenging match.
“We had to serve aggressively to get them out of their system,” he said.
The Falcons were facing one of the best players Palm has seen in his 14 years as a head coach at Jefferson.
“Carolyn Jurevicius is an amazing player,” he said of the senior who has accepted a scholarship to Nebraska.
She is the daughter of former Lake Catholic football standout Joe Jurevicius, who went on to a play for Penn State and had a lengthy National Football League, career including time playing with the Browns.
The Falcons had trouble getting into long runs to try and turn the match around. NDCL’s line of hitters quickly put out any fires Jefferson might put together.
The Falcons made a bit of a run in the third game, drawing as close as four points at 9-5 and 11-7. But NDCL got on a roll and took a 20-12 lead and then continued on to the 25-18 victory in the final game.
For Jefferson, Ryan and Sara Stone each served 12 points, while Ryan collected three aces.
Chloe O’Rourke led the way with 12 kills and tied Abby Cotton for block kills at 2. 0”Rourke also registered 12 digs, while Helaina Edgar had 21 assists.
Palm said he is excited about how his team played and the future of the program.
“I am incredibly proud of our girls,” he said. “We were the best team in Ashtabula County.”
The future also looks bright as the Falcons only lose captain Remingtyn Ryan.
He said he is excited about the players coming back and just hopes “we grow a few inches.”
The Falcons ended the season 19-6 (11-3 in the Northeast 8 Conference) playing in a tough conference. Jefferson will join the Chagrin Valley Conference next season.
