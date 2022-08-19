JEFFERSON — With everyone back on offense from a year ago, the Jefferson Falcons wasted little time on flexing their muscle on the 2022 season.
Jefferson scored three touchdowns in just six plays to start the season and cruised to a 66-27 win over Grand Valley in an Ashtabula County matchup at Falcon Pride Stadium.
“We’ve gotten way better on offense,” Falcons quarterback Grant Hitchcock said. “We have everyone back, our route running, we’ve gotten stronger, we’re more experienced, just all around better.”
A big reason their so much better is their balance. Hitchcock threw for 235 yards in just the first half alone, and Jefferson had two runners — Luke Funtash and Kaige Bozcar break 100 yards.
“The run sets up the pass,” Hitchcock said. “That’s one thing that makes us successful.”
As impressive as the offense was, the defense matched it, smothering the Mustangs ground attack.
Stopping the run has been a focus of the entire off-season, and the season opener that focus showed.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys up front and our backers flying around tot he football,” coach Brandon Hanna said. “You go back to our scrimmages, Hawken had a pretty good back, we were able to shut him down. That’s been our recipe for success, and we came through tonight.”
With GV unable to mount any ball control, the Falcons offensive attack was relentless, scoring 31 points before Nate Boiarski got the Mustangs on the board with a scoring pass to Robert Rogers.
“It’s Week 1 and I have my quarterback calling me off,” Hanna said of the confidence of his offense.
On the other sideline, GV Coach Clint Nims knew what his defense was up against.
“They have Funtash in the backfield, they have Boczar, Hodge, all kinds of weapons and, of course, Hitchcock,” hes said. “So, they’re a good football team, and they’re going to be difficult to defend.”
GV’s bright spot was the play of Boiarski, and the way they fought to the final whistle.
With not much of a running attack to concern the Jefferson defense, Boiarski finished the game 12 of 26 for 226 yards with three touchdowns.
“I liked the way we played the second half, we didn’t give up, we fought to the bitter end,” Nims said. “We made some mistakes, Jefferson is a very good football team and they took advantage of it. But, if we play the way we did in the second half, we’re a much better football team.”
The Falcons will look to put their offense on display again next week when they host Harvey.
GV will be home as well to take on Edgewood.
