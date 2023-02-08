JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys basketball team controls their own destiny after a 67-47 home victory over Struthers.
After Poland defeated
Girard on Tuesday evening,
the Falcons can win the Northeast 8 Conference with a win over South Range next Tuesday.
Jefferson fell to South Range 60-59 earlier this season.
The Falcons tied for
the league championship last year.
Coach Rob Pisano said it would be amazing to leave the league with two titles in a row.
“We played really bad,” he said. “We didn’t rebound. We turned the ball over.”
None of that was a problem on Tuesday as the Falcons got off to a quick lead and never looked back. Pisano said he was expecting a closer game against Struthers.
“I thought it was going to be tight,” he said.
Jefferson jumped out to a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to a 38-18 halftime lead. He said he was very happy with the way the team played.
“There wasn’t much negative to say,” Pisano said of the end of the game meeting with his squad.
Pisano said he was also impressed with the play of
his three sophomores — Anthony Covetta, Luis Padilla
and Dylan Beebe — that
played a good portion of the game.
Pisano said he wanted his team to play aggressive on Tuesday evening.
“Our goal was to get to 70 but we didn’t get there,” he said.
Pisasno said he felt it would be difficult for Struthers to compete with them if they scored that many points.
“I didn’t think they had the firepower,” he said of a fast paced game.
The Falcons are also preparing for the upcoming Division II sectional tournament that could see them have two home games.
Jefferson is scheduled to play West Geauga in an opening round home match and would get the winners of West Branch at Edgewood at home as well.
The Falcons are moving from Division III to Division II this year.
“We are playing up a division this year,” he said.
The Falcons are 15-5 this season and four
of their five losses came by three points or less.
Pisano said his
team’s attitude has
been great and they have bought into the idea of leaving the league with two straight championships although last year’s was a shared title.
“This team has overachieved all year,” he said.
Covetta led the Falcons with 22 points, followed by Joe DeGeorge with 20.
Padilla had 15 points and senior Grant Hitchcock added 10.
The Falcons are slated to play at Jefferson on Friday.
Chance Laczko scored 16 points and Nick Delgratta contributed 11 for Struthers.
