Staff Report
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Jefferson continued its winning ways on Wednesday night, defeating Lakeside 57-56 in a county boys basketball contest at Lakeside High School.
Joe DeGeorge hit the game-winning basket with 18 seconds left. Lakeside’s Kam Crockett made a shot just after the buzzer sounded.
The Dragons made a ferocious rally in the second half.
Down 34-24 at halftime, Lakeside outscored the visitors 32-23 in the second half.
But Jefferson’s 26-7 first-quarter difference proved to be key in the game.
“We actually started doing our game-plan, we started executing on offense, we started applying a little more pressure,” Dragons coach Matt Newsome said. “We moved into a full-court press to put pressure on some of their guards.. That definitely helped. I think the game, though, was lost in the first quarter. We were able to climb out of the hole, but all in all in the end it wasn’t enough.”
Three players reached double digits for the Falcons, led by DeGeorge’s 24 points. Anthony Covetta scored 12 points and Grant Hitchcock added 10.
“Our strategy was to do what we did, which was to jump on them,” Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said. “We played pretty much six guys. In a high-energy game like this, I thought we got a little comfortable. We play three sophomores of our top six guys. I give those guys [Lakeside] a heckuva lot of credit. It’s tough to come back after a tough start.
“I’m a little disappointed how we finished. We have to learn with three sophomores in that lineup, how to put the gas pedal down, even though you have a lead and not get comfortable. We’re coming off a few good wins. It’s nice to rebuild from the bottom with three sophomores, but you go through some headaches like this.”
Pisano said it was a team win.
“Everybody made some mistakes, everybody made some good plays,” he said. “I thought we missed a lot of easy shots, a gutty defensive win down the stretch ... we needed that for four quarters.”
Jimmy Timonere tallied 16 points to
lead Lakeside, while
Dasjuan Williams contributed 14.
“We didn’t want to allow them to get in their sets as easy as they’d like,” Newsome said. “We wanted to push the ball down the floor as quickly as possible. Their press probably, it shouldn’t have slowed us down as much as did, but definitely had a hand in slowing us down.”
The Falcons (6-2) have captured three straight wins since a 74-63 loss to Geneva on Dec. 22.
Jefferson is scheduled to play at Northeast 8 Conference foe Girard (7-1) on Friday.
Both teams are tied for the NE8 lead.
The Indians’ lone loss was 70-38 to Ursuline in their opener.
The Falcons then host Pymatuning Valley on Saturday night.
“We have a tough six-stretch game, so we’re 1-0 in in our next six,” Pisano said. “We’re just taking it game-by-game and hoping we can come out of this six-game stretch as strong as possible.”
The Dragons, who haven’t played a game since falling to Edgewood 84-68 on Dec. 21, dropped to 2-7 and sustained their third straight loss.
Lakeside is scheduled to play at Richmond Heights on Saturday night.
The Spartans are 9-0, including an 88-45 win over Perry earlier in the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.