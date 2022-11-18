Coaches are paid to find something wrong, even when everything goes right.
That has been a daunting task for Jefferson Coach Brandon Hanna this week as he prepared his Falcon football team for tonight’s Division IV, Region 13 regional final against West Branch at 7 p.m. at Niles McKinley High School.
The Falcons are coming off an offensive performance that was nearly, if not completely perfect, in a 49-35 Division IV, Region 13 semifinal win over Canton South last Saturday.
Jefferson scored on every possession, except the last in which it took a knee in victory formation. They were 8 of 9 on third-down conversion attempts and converted the only one they missed on fourth down.
Baring a few penalties, Hanna had to admit there wasn’t much to find wrong with the offense.
“There’s always room to grow, but can we be more efficient than we were last Saturday night, probably not,” he said. “We executed at a perfect rate, the only one that made a mistake on offense was coach Hanna with a delay of game. From a player’s perspective, those guys were about perfect.”
They may not be able to improve on it, but if the Falcons have dreams of reaching the state semifinals on their to-do list, Jefferson may have to repeat that type of execution to get past another high powered offense in West Branch.
The Warriors enter the contest with a record of 13-1 and have not lost since Week 1 against Canfield played Chardon in the Division III, Region 9 final on Friday night.
Behind a two-tier threat on offense, West Branch has averaged 46 points per game this season.
Quarterback Dru DeShields has thrown for 46 touchdowns and averaged a little more than 300 yards.
Running back Boston Mullinax has averaged nearly seven yards a carry.
But, Jefferson is used to hearing about how good the opposition is, especially at the quarterback position.
“The last three weeks we’ve faced some phenomenal talent at the quarterback position,” Hanna said. “This kid [DeShields] is every bit as good as advertised.
“He has an unbelievable arm and an unbelievable chemistry with his receivers. The ball comes out at a collegiate level, there’s a reason he has multiple Division I offers.”
Against Canton South, the Jefferson defense got a stop early in the game, then recovered a fumble and picked up another stop at the end of the first half to allow the offense to build a cushion.
Unlike Canton South, however, the Warriors defense has done a better job of making those points stand up, having surrendered an average of 22 per game.
“We definitely expect to keep our offense on the field,” Hanna said. “But, their defense does not get near enough credit. They haven’t lost since Week 1, you don’t do that without a strong defense.”
Hanna and his crew, though, have been at work looking for anyway to be successful.
Last Saturday, it was a multi-faceted attack that paved the way.
Quarterback Grant Hitchcock led the way with 191 yards rushing and five touchdowns, but Trent Hodge, Kaige Bozcar and Luke Funtash all contributed as well.
There are eight teams left in the state for Division IV, and Jefferson is one of them.
The Falcons have reached this point with the smallest roster of any team they’ve played and the smallest coaching staff.
The challenges gets bigger every week, but for Hanna, success for his team is simply about believing what they’re capable of.
“Belief is what’s gonna get us over this hump,” he said said. “I just go back to the win over Hubbard. The kids couldn’t believe we beat them, then we beat Poland [first playoff game], the kids couldn’t believe it.
“The win over Girard put us over the top. That Girard team is a
really really good football team on both sides of the ball. Canton South is very explosive, but we found some holes in their defense and we executed, Girard, you have to earn every yard.
“You don’t get here by accident and you don’t get here without a strong belief system.”
The state semifinals are also set.
The Region 13 winner is scheduled to play either Cleveland Glenville or Van Wert at 7 p.m. Nov. 26.
If Glenville wins the regional final game, the contest is slated to take place at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium.
If Van Wert wins the regional final game, the contest is scheduled to be played at East Liverpool Patterson Field.
