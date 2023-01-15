JEFFERSON — The chances of the Jefferson boys basketball team earning a victory looked pretty grim on Saturday night as Edgewood led by nine points at the end of the third quarter.
But the momentum changed in the fourth quarter as the Falcons outscored the Warriors 21-2, including 10 free throws, for a 53-45 win.
"They shot lots of foul shots," said Edgewcoach John Bowler.
He said this team played very well against Beachwood on Friday, but didn't do the little things down the stretch to secure a win against Jefferson.
"That didn't help us,"Bowler said of a fourth-quarter slowdown strategy that ended up backfiring. "We aren't patient enough to slow down."
Bowler said his team also didn't handle the emotional rivalry well either.
"They out-hustled us and out-played us," he said.
Jefferson coach Rob Pisano was happy with the strong finish, but the first three quarters left something to be desired. He said five games in eight days left his team with heavy legs, which resulted in a sluggish first half.
Pisano said the team had a brutal eight-game streak, starting with a Christmas tournament in Erie and continuing with conference and Ashtabula County rivals the last two weeks.
"I understand how sluggish we played," Pisano said.
The Falcons started the comeback in early stages of the fourth quarter, but accelerated the effort when Anthony Covetta hit a 3-pointer with 4:19 left in the game to bring the Falcons within four points at 43-39.
A steal and a layup by Joe DeGeorge dropped the margin to two points at 43-41 with 3:53 remaining.
With 3:10 left, Covetta hit another 3-pointer and the Falcons took a 44-43 lead, followed shortly by another basket and a four-point lead with 1:35 to go.
Edgewood got within two at 47-45 before Covetta scored on a drive to the basket and was fouled. Covetta hit the foul shot and the Falcons were up five points with 30 seconds to play.
Edgewood tried several shots but ended up turning over the ball and Jefferson sealed the victory.
DeGeorge led the Falcons with 24 points, Covetta and Grant Hitchcock both added nine points and Luis Padilla had eight. The Warriors were led by Jacob Ernst with 15 points, Anthony Vincenzo Hunt with 12 and Zack Vencill with 11.
"I can't say enough about the gutsy fourth quarter," Pisano said. During the break between the third and fourth quarter Pisano said he reminded his team there were down only three possessions and could make a comeback.
The Falcons are now 10-3 and play at Hubbard on Tuesday while the Warriors are 7-6 and play SPIRE Institute on Tuesday.
