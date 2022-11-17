BY MIKE SHAFFER
In the Jefferson Falcons’ 49-35 win over Canton South last week, the Jefferson offense accumulated 353 yards on the ground. Not only did they consistently move the sticks, but they controlled the clock as well.
The skill position guys like Grant Hitchcock, Trent Hodge, Kaige Bozcar and Luke Funtash always get the headlines, but when the game was over Falcons coach Brandon Hanna felt he had to single out one of his guys in the trenches.
“How about Devin Cowell,” the coach cried. “He didn’t have one bad snap on seven drives tonight, a kid who never saw a varsity snap until this year, he’s playing amazing.”
For the past three years, Devin Cowell spent his Friday nights on the sidelines.
Saturday morning was his time to play. While many of his classmates were playing varsity football, Cowell had to wonder if he’d ever get a chance to compete under the Friday night lights.
This season he has earned that opportunity, but the Falcons’ starting center said he never would have dreamed of the season he and his team is in the midst of now.
Cowell and the Falcons are preparing to meet West Branch Saturday night at Niles McKinley High School for the Division IV, Region 13 championship.
“It’s been incredible,” he said of his team’s run. “At first, it was like we were just pushing for the state playoffs, that was the big goal, but now we’re pushing for a chance to reach the state finals.”
Printed on the Falcons practice gear this season are the letters BTC, which stand for “Be the change.”
A rookie on the O-Line, Cowell may not be the star of the team, but the way he has prepared himself for the season and excelled in the trenches exemplifies so much of what has gotten Jefferson to where it is.
“He’s just a hard working kid,” Hanna said. “He had a goal this offseason to put on some weight and add some strength and he did it. He’s put on probably 15-20 pounds. He looks like a whole different player than he was last year.”
Cowell is still not the biggest lineman you’ll ever meet, tipping the scale at just over 200 poundsand a frame well under 6 feet.
“There’s not a lot to his frame,” Hanna said. “But it says so much about the effort that he gives.”
Making the jump from JV to varsity though, Cowell knew it would be about more than just getting bigger and stronger.
Technique and heart are the two things that Hanna said has contributed the most to his transition to varsity football.
“He does a lot of studying, coming into practice early, working with our offensive line coach [George Ogeka],” Hanna explained.
Cowell said he knew that would be required to make a smooth transition.
“Playing JV, it’s kind of just going through the motions,” he said. “Now, it’s a big step. I have a lot to do, but I’ve been grinding the whole season for this moment. All the guys have, and it’s been paying off.”
He also has a lot of good players around him.
Mason Pawlowski, Sam Discher, Reed Edgar, Cole Brake all had varsity experience coming into this season.
“Our offensive line is like a family,” Cowell said. “We refer to ourselves as the Trench Mafia.”
Pawlowski started at the center position the past three years.
This season though, the decision was made to move him over to guard. The transition has worked out well with the emergence of Cowell.
“He’s fit in perfectly,” Pawlowski said of his replacement. “At the beginning of the season, I took him under my wing and talked to him about how much leadership he’ll have to handle being the center of that line. He’s done a terrific job.”
“Devin stepped up,” Hanna said. “He had to battle for the position. It started in the weight room and he’s come a long way.”
The team, of course, has come a long way as well. After winning just four games a season ago, Jefferson is looking for its fourth postseason win Saturday night and a spot in the state semifinals.
Cowell believes he, the Trench Mafia and everyone else connected to Jefferson football will be ready.
“Every week it gets a little tougher,” he said. “We know this week is going to be a greater challenge, but I think we’re all up for it.”
