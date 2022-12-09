JEFFERSON — Falcons coach Robert Pisano said his team’s game plan for their Northeast 8 Conference opener with Hubbard was a little bit of fundamental defense, followed by a lot of ‘helter-skelter.’
The end result was a 70-40 Jefferson win — its first of the season — on Friday night at Jefferson High School.
Between having a lot of new faces, along with a late start for a few players due to the Falcons prolonged football season, Jefferson has been somewhat limited as far as practice time and scrimmage opportunities went.
Friday was a chance to catch up on a few things.
The defense was good. The early offense was not, though, as Jefferson finished the opening period with just 10 points on the scoreboard.
But lighting up the scoreboard was not what the coach was looking to do early on.
“Our goal tonight was to start this game with man-to-man defense,” Pisano said. “We did not get to play any man to man against Madison on Tuesday.
“I think we overstressed that for the first quarter, maybe
the first half and it shook us a little offensively.”
Jefferson (1-1) picked things up a bit in the second, stretching its 10-6 first- quarter advantage to 28-20 by halftime.
In the second half, though, they ran the Eagles off the court.
Anthony Covetta opened the half with a basket, then Grant Hitchcock found Joe DeGeorge for easy hoops on back to back possessions to cap a 6-0 run and put the Falcons up 34-20.
Later in the quarter, Jefferson went on an 11-0 run to blow the game open at 51-26, scoring mostly off turnovers it created and transition opportunities.
“In the second half I said ‘Let’s turn it loose and make it helter skelter,’” Pisano said.
“We thought they [Hubbard] wouldn’t handle the ball well, which they started the game that way. We just chose not to press. I kind of thought that by playing helter-skelter, up and down, we’d have the advantage, and obviously we did.”
By the fourth quarter, the Jefferson lead was out to as much as 36 points, at 68-32, before both coaches cleared their benches.
Covetta led the Falcons scoring attack with 22 points, including four 3-point makes.
DeGeorge had 21 points, including 13 in the third quarter. Hitchcock finished with 14 points.
Gavin Rybicki led Hubbard (0-4) with 11 points.
Jefferson will next be in action on Tuesday with a home game vs. Poland.
Last year, the Falcons lost on the road to Poland, but made the necessary adjustments to earn a home win and conference title later in the season.
Pisano said it will require a much different type of defensive effort against the Bulldogs.
“They’re gonna try to turn it into a halfcourt game and we’re going to want to run,” the coach said. “They’re hard to press, you can’t press them because they are fundamentally sound.
“We tried to press them last year down at their place and that’s why we lost. We didn’t press them here at home and we handled them pretty easily. They’re a team you can’t force into turnovers.
“You have to hope they’re missing shots, play good fundamental half-court defense and get out and run when we get the opportunity.”
