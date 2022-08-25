For football programs the size of Jefferson, a reliable placekicker is more of a luxury than just a position on the roster.
The Falcons appear to have such a luxury in Jenson Yarosh.
A standout on the Jefferson soccer and tennis teams, and part of a club volleyball team in the Cleveland area, Yarosh said kicking for football is something he just kind of stumbled upon.
“It was kind of just being with coach [Brandon] Hanna all summer,” the junior said. “Working in the weight room, working on offseason stuff for tennis. One of the football players walked in and asked if I was going to play football this year.”
At first, Yarosh, who was selected Co-Ashtabula County Boys Tennis Player of the Year in the spring. was indecisive, but after a bit of thought and talk with a former kicker, he warmed up to the idea.
“I talked to my uncle and he was a kicker for his high school team," Yarosh said. "He said it was a great experience, so I said “sure, why not try something new?”
In last Friday's 66-27 win Grand Valley to open the esason, Yarosh was a perfect 9 of 9 on extra point attempts, and also nailed a 29-yard field goal.
In practice, he has consistently made kicks in the 40-yard range and has made as many as 10 from 50-.
Hanna, who coaches the Jefferson tennis team in the spring, is always looking for players to help his football team. Knowing how important Yarosh’s other sports are to him, though, he was not sure he’d be able to land him.
“I kind of jokingly asked him about it around tennis season,” Hanna said. “But to be honest, I did not have an expectation.”
That was because volleyball is Yarosh’s No. 1 sport. However, the volleyball season does not start until after football is over, and with his soccer background, kicking seemed like the perfect fit — so long as his coach was okay with soccer being the higher priority.
“I got a text from his mom asking what the expectation would be if played football,” Hanna said. “I told her that I know he plays an important role on the soccer team, but if we could have him for two days a week for 30-45 minutes, then lock him in on Friday nights.”
The schedule and role on the team was perfect.
“I didn’t want to take a chance on getting hurt with volleyball season right after football,” Yarosh said. “But, I was very excited to try something new and see how it would be.”
Jefferson also brought on kicking coach Brandon Belascio to work with Yarosh.
Hanna is thrilled with Yarosh’s decision to be a part of the team.
“It’s such a bonus,” he said. “Coming into the season, all summer I studied multiple 2-point plays. When Jenson decided to play, it took a lot of stress off us.”
Of course, stress is part of what kickers deal with as well. Fourty-eight minutes of pounding can often come down to a guy who hardly steps on the field being able to make a kick.
It’s an opportunity Yarosh says he hopes to get.
“For sure,” he said. “I do a lot of pressure drills in practice. I’d love to have a chance to win a game for my team.”
The Falcons travel to Grand Valley tonight.
