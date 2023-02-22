JEFFERSON — West Geauga used a strong second half to win a Division II sectional semifinal over Jefferson 51-46 on Tuesday evening.
“We’ve struggled with teams that are more physical than us,” Falcons coach Rob Pisano said.
Jefferson led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the WG came back and outscored the Falcons 17-5 in the third quarter.
Pisano said his team struggled against Geneva and South Range earlier in the year, and Wolverines has a similar team.
West Geauga’s 11-0 run early in the second half put the Falcons in a bit of a bind, but they came back to tie the game at 42-42.
Pisano said moving up to Division II from Division III also played a factor.
“You don’t get any easy first games in Division II. Anybody can beat anybody,” he said of the larger school competition.
Pisano said he was proud of how his team performed this season with younger players getting significant playing time.
“We had three sophomores get a ton of minutes,” he said. Jefferson finished the season 16-7. “I told our kids it was a heck of a year.”
Nearly the entire team is expected to return next season.
Pisano said the next order of business will be getting his players into the weight room.
“They have to get stronger,” he said.
WG coach Micah Young said the Wolverines staff scouted Jefferson and realized they only play six guys regularly.
“We watched a lot of film on them,” he said.
With so few players seeing time, he said WG tried to focus on its tendencies and tried to shut down the Falcons leading scorer Joe DeGeorge.
The Wolverines came into the game with a 10-13 record, but played a strong schedule against physical teams.
“I am happy to come out with a win,” Young said.
WG played its next opponent, Edgewood, earlier in the season and came away with a victory. The sectional is scheduled for Friday evening at Edgewood.
Jefferson cut the lead to one point several times in the fourth quarter, including 44-43 on a Grant Hitchcock layup. With 55 seconds left in the game DeGeorge it a 3-pointer to make the score 47-46 WG. The Wolverines hit a two point shot and the Wolverines took a four-point lead on two foul shots and were able to run out the clock for the victory.
Landon Lear led the Wolverines with 18 points, including 15 in the second half.
Grant Hitchcock led the Falcons with 18 points, followed by Anthony Covetta with 15 and DeGeorge nine.
