CANFIELD — With five seconds remaining, the Jefferson boys basketball team needed a rebound for a final shot at staying alone in second place.
The Falcons trailed 63-62 when South Range’s Landon Moore missed a free throw attempt.
Jefferson, which had been chasing and catching the Raiders most of the game, had hope.
But the Raiders’ Ayden Leon rescued Moore by making two rebounds and missing two shots to eat the clock before the Falcons’ Anthony Covetta grabbed the second miss.
The Falcons sophomore called timeout as the buzzer sounded for Jefferson’s third league loss in 10 games.
“The big point of the game was rebounding,” Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said. “They manhandled us on the glass.
“That was the difference in the game — if they don’t get second- and third-shot attempts, that’s a double-digit win by us. We gave up, probably, 15 to 20 points on second- and third-shot attempts.
The Raiders (9-7) and Falcons (12-5) are tied for second place in the Northeast 8 with 7-3 records.
Pisano described the Falcons’ start as “sluggish” as they trailed 29-20 early in the second quarter.
“We had seven turnovers in the first six minutes, which is uncharacteristic for us,” Pisano said. “We’re not the greatest defensively, but we usually don’t turn it over.”
Senior Grant Hitchcock sparked the Falcons’ comeback by scoring seven points in the rest of the quarter for a 34-30 deficit at halftime.
“We were just trying to speed up the game, that’s why we pressed a little bit,” Hitchcock said.
Late in the third quarter, junior Joe DeGeorge made a 3-pointer for a 43-43 tie, then Hitchcock scored for Jefferson’s first lead since the opening quarter. DeGeorge’s eight points in the third helped produce a 48-45 edge.
The game seesawed with the Raiders nursing small leads. With 50 seconds remaining, Hitchcock scored from underneath to tie the game at 59-59.
“We played an aggressive second half,” Pisano said.
The Raiders regained the lead when Dylan Turvey made two technical free throws with 18 seconds to go. Four seconds later, Leon made two free throws.
Eight ticks later, Covetta made his third 3-pointer of the game to make it 63-62.
“That was pretty big,” Hitchcock said of Covetta’s clutch shot.
Four of the Raiders — Leon, Moore, Nathan Lewis and Brady Crumbacher, played on South Range’s Division V state champion football team that played a December in Canton.
Hitchcock, a member of the Falcons football team that advanced to the Division IV state semifinals on Nov. 26, knows how hard they’ve worked to convert from the gridiron to the court.
“It’s definitely hard [as far as] conditioning,” Hitchcock said. “You’ve got have better wind for basketball.
“It’s something I’ve been doing all four years so it wasn’t that difficult. But definitely the extended season [made it a challenge].”
Of his senior year, Hitchcock said, “We’re in contention for a league title … so this has been very fun.”
Pisano said Turvey, Leone and Moore “just manhandled us on the glass. They got to the hoop too much.”
“They are quick, they’re strong, they’re athletic,” Pisano said of the Raiders’ two-sport athletes.
Covetta and DeGeorge led the Falcons with 22 points apiece. Hitchcock scored 18.
“Our offense is fine,” Pisano said. “We let too many guys drive right around us for point-blank range shots, and then get second and third shots.”
Moore led the Raiders, who have won seven of their past eight games, with 23 points. Also reaching double figures were Leon with 15 and Luke Rohan with 14.
Jefferson is slated to host Girard on Tuesday night. Girard won the first meeting 47-44 on Jan. 7.
