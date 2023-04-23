Staff Report
The Ashtabula County All-County Boys Tennis tournament was decided by just two points on Sunday at Lakeside High School.
Jefferson won its second straight title, scoring 23 points to edge Saint John at 21. Geneva finished third with 20 points, followed by Lakeside at 18, Edgewood 17 and Conneaut three.
The Falcons took first place at first, second and third singles.
“We had a slow start to the season with half our team being gone on a school trip to Europe over spring break,” coach Brandon Hanna said. “We’re only five matches into the season and these guys are getting better every day.
“I’m proud of the way our kids responded in clutch moments. All three of our singles were the No. 2 seed going into the tournament, and all three of our singles players left the tournament as champions. I’m proud of this team.”
Heralds coach Todd Nassief added, “The county tournament always seems to bring out the best in our teams, and [Sunday] was no exception. I’m really pleased with their attitude and effort as much as [Sunday’s] result. They should be proud of themselves.
Jensen Yarosh defeated Geneva’s Isaac Ridell 6-0, 1-6 (10-4 tiebreaker) at first, Evan Valtman downed Saint John’s Jimmy Severino 6-1, 7-6 at second and Brandon Furman topped Edgewood’s Vinnie DeGeorge 7-5, 6-2 at third.
Yarosh placed second at first doubles in last season’s all-county tournament. He went on to share county player of the year with Lakeside’s Joe Varckette.
The doubles winners included: Saint John’s Carter Blenman and Danny Hutchins with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Lakeside’s Ty Hamilton and Matthew Surbella and Geneva’s Eric Allen and Myles Colgan 6-4, 6-2 over Lakeside’s Sergio Lozano and Owen Meaney.
“Congratulations to Jefferson on repeating as county champs,” Eagles coach Scott Torok said. “Geneva fought hard, but came up short. Eric Allen and Myles Colgan’s win at second doubles was expected, but they still had to play and they accomplished what they set out to do.
“The final team results were quite close with many matches going to tiebreakers. Just goes to show how improved the level of play has come in the county.”
Placing third were: Saint John’s Jacob Timonere at first singles and Seb Aughinbaugh and Kayden Luhta, second doubles; Edgewood’s Robbie DiGiacomo, second singles; Lakeside’s Grayson Petros, third singles and Geneva’s Owen Emmett and Ari Loveridge, first doubles.
Conneaut’s Sean Young earned two points for his team at first singles.
