JEFFERSON — At the beginning of the season, the Jefferson Falcons were a team. Friday night, they became a family.
The Falcons scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Poland missed a field goal in the final minute to give Jefferson its first postseason football win in school history — 14-13 at Falcon Pride Stadium.
It was a night where Jefferson seemed to have one obstacle after another to overcome.
First, they had to get a handle on the running ability of Poland’s quarterback/running back Cole Fulton, who ended the night with 115 yards on the ground.
In addition, they had to overcome a costly turnover that led to a Bulldog score, then they had two key third down conversions called back on holding penalties.
When it was all said and done, though, Jefferson had their ticket punched for Week 12.
“We fight,” Falcons senior linebacker Wade Woodworth said. “All we know since last year is being in the weight room at 6 a.m. in the morning. We grind, we’ve been getting beat up the past few years, but now we’re beating people up.”
Jefferson wasn’t beating anyone up early on, though. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead on their second possession of the game as running back Daniel Nittoli took it in from 10 yards out to cap a drive of 56 yards.
At the same time, the Falcons offense could not muster much more than a few first downs. They did get in field goal range in the second quarter, but Jenson Yarosh’s 30-yard attempt was blocked.
At halftime, Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna told his team he believed they had what it took to come back.
“They hit us with all they got,” Hanna said of the first half. “We were only down 7-0, We had to take advantage of having the ball to start the second half and get back to playing Jefferson football, and that’s what we did.”
The Falcons followed their coach’s orders, marching 73 yards on 12 plays. The all-running drive was capped by a 9-yard TD run by quarterback Grant Hitchcock.
The extra point was blocked, but Jefferson could definitely feel better about things.
The momentum grew when the defense forced a punt on the Bulldogs ensuing possession.
But, Hitchcock mishandled the punt reception, setting the visitors up in the red zone.
Six plays later they were in the end zone.
The big play came just moments later, when he found Trent Hodge across the middle on a third down for a play that went 52 yards.
The play moved the ball to the Bulldogs 15. Two plays later, Hitchcock ran it in from 13 yards around the end. He then added a run up the middle for a 2-point conversion and a 14-13 lead.
Poland still had plenty of time to work with, though. They marched to the Jefferson 19, setting up a 4th and3 call.
Fulton took a quarterback draw up the middle, a play that had worked all night, but this time Woodworth and Preston Reams were there to wrap him up.
Looking to burn the final seven minutes, the Jefferson offense moved the ball to the Poland 47, before a holding penalty negated what would have been a first down run by Hitchcock.
The Bulldogs got the ball back at their own 38 with 1:03 remaining and no timeouts.
Fulton completed a 26-yard pass to Josh Macejko to put them at the Jefferson 35.
They then picked up another first down to give kicker Jace Stefancic a chance from 36 yards that fell short.
“We’re past the point of being called a team, we became a family tonight,” Hanna said. “Guys were asking to put their hat on somebody and block for a brother. Most guys ask for the ball. These guys wanted to do it, whatever it is, they want to do it for each other. Guys came together like never before and showed a lot of grit.”
The win sends the Falcons to a Week 12 matchup with Northeast 8 Conference opponent Girard Indians. The two teams met in Week 3 with Girard prevailing, 21-6.
“We’re 1-0, they’re 1-0 now, we’ll get back in the lab and start getting ready for them,” Hanna said.
