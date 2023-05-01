Staff Report
Softball teams found out their second-district tournament plans on Sunday.
Postseason competition is scheduled to start next week.
Jefferson, Edgewood, Geneva and Conneaut are all competing in the Division II, Northeast 1 sectional-district.
Pymatuning and Grand Valley are in D-III; Saint John, I-V and Lakeside and Madison, D-I.
DII
The Falcons earned the fifth seed, and will await the Youngstown Chaney (25th seed)-Youngstown Ursuline (No. 9) winner at 5 p.m. May 11 for a sectional final.
Jefferson is 12-4 on the season with nine straight wins.
“I am very proud of the girls in the work that they put in this year, the acknowledgment that they have gained and the respect of other coaches in the area to rank us as the fifth seed in super district seeding,” Falcons coach Seth Gilman said. “The positive attitude and team camaraderie allows for players to do their best in a positive environment, which is especially important in a game which failure is most often dealt with on a daily basis.
“Each player is encouraging the efforts of all other teammates.”
Edgewood, Geneva and Conneaut open the postseason tournament at 5 p.m. on May 9.
The Warriors, who are the eighth seed, host No. 15 Crestwood; No. 16 Geneva hosts No. 19 West Geauga and No. 21 Conneaut goes to No, 10 Harvey.
D-III
PV is in the Northeast 1 sectional-district, while GV is in Northeast 2.
The ninth-seeded Lakers host No. 19 Youngstown Liberty in a first-round contest at 5 p.m. on May 9.
The Mustangs, as a 23rd seed, go to No. 10 Hanoverton United for a first-round matchup at 5 p.m. on May 9.
D-IV
Saint John is competing in the Northeast 2 sectional-district.
The Heralds, as the 21st seed, are slated to play at No. 15 Warren John F. Kennedy in an opening-round game at 5 p.m. on May 8.
D-I
Lakeside and Madison are playing in the Northeast 2 sectional-district.
The Dragons, who are seeded 30th, are at No. 28 Brush for a first-round contest at 5 p.m. on May 8.
The Blue Streaks have a first-round bye. They will host Uniontown Lake at 5 p.m. on May 10 for a sectional title. Madison is the 17th seed, while Lake checks in 20th.
The baseball sectional-district tournament draw is slated for Sunday.
