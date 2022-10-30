Staff Report
Jefferson and Geneva play in Week 12 football games on Friday night.
The Ashtabula County schools each won their first-round playoff game by one point this past Friday.
The first two rounds are played at the higher-seeded team’s field, before going to neutral sites the weekend of Nov. 11 and 12. Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Nov. 12.
The Falcons, who defeated Poland 14-13, will go to Northeast 8 Conference foe Girard for a Division IV, Region 13 second-round matchup at 7 p.m.
The teams played in the regular season with the Indians claiming a 21-6 win in Week 4.
Girard, the No. 3 seed in the region, finished the regular season with a 7-3 mark, which includes losses to South Range 56-12, Poland 21-19 and Struthers 42-28.
The Indians opened the postseason with a 30-20 win over NE8 opponent Hubbard.
“We’re in for another huge challenge this Friday,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “Coach [Pat] Pearson and his staff has that program rolling. They’re very athletic and fast.
“When we played them in Week 4, we couldn’t get the offense going. We played tough defensively. We had a 7-6 ballgame at half.”
Hanna said Jefferson is back preparing for the Indians.
“We will need to be rolling in all three phases of the game in order to come out on top this week,” he said. “We believe we can, we just need to do our 1/11.”
The Falcons, who are the sixth seed in the region, also closed the regular season with a 7-3 mark.
Jefferson has won three straight, including capturing the school’s first postseason win, heading into Friday’s showdown.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will head to Chardon for a Division III, Region 9 Week 12 second-round game.
Geneva, which posted a thrilling 49-48 win over Gilmour Academy in the first round, is 8-3 on the season.
Quarterback Kenny Young found Luke Smith on a 5-yard touchdown to tied the contest ar 48-48. Then, Owen Pfeifer booted the extra point, his seventh of the game, for the game-winn.
The Eagles entered the postseason tournament as the ninth seed.
Eagles coach Don Shymske knows what the Hilltoppers have to offer.
“Chardon is one of the best programs in the state of Ohio,” he said. “When you watch them on film, it’s easy to see why they’ve won back-to-back state championships.
“They’re big, fast, physical and aggressive in all three phases of the game.”
The Hilltoppers, winners of the Division III state title in 2020 and 2021, are 9-1 on the season. Chardon, the top seed in the region, has won six straight.
Their lone loss was to Riverside 21-7 in Week 4 to open Western Reserve Conference action.
The Eagles and Hilltoppers played in the third round of the 2020 playoff season. Chardon won that contest 57-13.
Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games on Friday, unless indicated otherwise.
Division I
Region 1
• 8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)
• 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)
• 7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)
• 6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)
Region 2
• 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)
• 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)
• 7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)
• 11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)
Region 3
• 9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (10-1)
• 5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)
• 10 West. Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)
• 11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)
Region 4
• 9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium
• 5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)
• 7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)
• 6 Cincinnati Princeton (9-2) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-0)
Division II
Region 5
• 8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Archbishop Hoban (10-1)
• 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)
• 7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)
• 6 Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)
Region 6
• 9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)
• 5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)
• 7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)
• 6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Tol. Central Catholic (10-1)
Region 7
• 9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)
• 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2)
• 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)
• 6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)
Region 8
• 9 Hamilton Ross (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-0)
• 5 Cin.Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (10-1)
• 15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cincinnati Anderson (6-5)
• 6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (10-1)
Division III
Region 9
• 9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)
• 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)
• 10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)
• 6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)
Region 10
• 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)
• 13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)
• 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)
• 6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)
Region 11
• 9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)
• 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)
• 7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)
6 London (8-3) at 3 Col. Bishop Watterson (10-1)
Region 12
• 9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)
• 5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)
• 10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-1)
• 11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)
Division IV
Region 13
• 8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)
• 13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)
• 7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)
• 6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)
Region 14
• 8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)
• 5 Belleville Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)
• 7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)
• 6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)
Region 15
• 9 Col. Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)
• 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)
• 10 Col. Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)
• 11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Col. East (9-1)
Region 16
• 8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)
• 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)
• 10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)
• 14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5)
Division V
Region 17
• 9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)
• 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)
• 10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)
• 6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)
Region 18
• 9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)
• 5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)
• 10 Def. Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)
• 6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)
Region 19
• 9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)
• 13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)
• 10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0)
• 6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)
Region 20
• 9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)
• 5 Cincinnati Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0)
• 10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0)
• 6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Spring. Northeastern (11-0)
Division VI
Region 21
• 9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)
• 5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)
• 7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)
• 6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)
Region 22
• 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)
• 5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)
• 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)
• 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)
Region 23
• 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)
• 13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)
• 7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)
• 6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)
Region 24
• 8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)
• 12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)
• 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)
• 6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)
Division VII
Region 25
• 8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School
• 5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)
• 10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)
• 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)
Region 26
• 9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)
• 12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)
• 10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)
• 6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)
Region 27
• 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)
• 5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)
• 10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)
• 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)
Region 28
• 8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)
• 5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3)
• 7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)
• 6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)
