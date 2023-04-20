JEFFERSON — One pitch, one batter and one inning at a time.
It may sound like an extreme cliche, but for the Jefferson softball team, it’s the kind of focus that has produced success on the diamond this spring.
The Falcons picked up their fifth win in a row on Thursday, downing Grand Valley 19-1 in five innings during a county matchup at the JAGS complex.
Jefferson improved to 8-4 on the season.
Falcons coach Seth Gilman said his team talked a little about what they’d like to achieve this season, as far as competing for a conference title and advancing in the postseason.
But when it came down to what the focus would be, everyone agreed to just keep with what was directly in front of them.
“You can set your eyes on something, but our goals are more specific,” Gilman said. “One pitch, one batter, one inning at a time, that’s all it is, we don’t look beyond that. If you see a good pitch, have a good at-bat ... play a good inning, You’re gonna have a good game.”
The Falcons have had several good games of late. Their last loss was 6-0 to Poland on April 10.
Jefferson came back to win the next day against the same team and won 15-1. They followed that with wins over Edgewood 11-1 and Struthers 6-2 and and 22-0 over Struthers before Thursday’s win against the Mustangs.
“We’ve been able to hit against some of the best pitchers out there,” Jefferson senior captain Sammi Speakman said. “Everyone in this lineup contributes. No matter where we’re at in a game, where we’re at in the lineup, everyone is confident they can hit.”
Against the Mustangs, the Falcons lineup went to work early and often, scoring four times in the first inning and adding eight more in the third.
Jefferson pounded out 15 hits in the game, two each by Bodey Beckwith, Allison Hill, Marillia Matuz, and Adrianna Brass. Brass also had a game-best four RBIs.
Speakman started on the mound and pitched three scoreless innings, striking out six and not allowing a hit.
Abbie Kuchnicki worked the final two innings and gave up a run on two hits.
In the other dugout, second year GV coach Dave Rowland is exercising a little patience as he works to build the program back up.
GV (2-7) lost three key players to graduation a year ago, including its starting pitcher.
Unlike Jefferson, the Mustangs roster is not filled with travel players and girls that grew up with the game.
Instead, Rowland is working to build interest in the program and recruit players.
The coach knows the results will not come overnight, but he loves the heart his girls are competing with.
“We got a bunch of young players, we have a freshman starter [Natalie Hostettler],” Rowland said. “They’re battling, I think we’re getting better every game.”
The effort is evident, but so also is the inexperience. It showed up especially on defense.
“The routine outs are the ones we have to get,” Rowland said. “A good team like Jefferson, you cannot give them seven or eight outs an inning, we did that.
“But, you can tell it’s there, we have to put it all together. I think we’re getting better every game. It’s gonna take time, but I think we’re gonna get there.”
Jefferson is scheduled to host Perry today. GV is slated to host Pymatuning Valley in a doubleheader on Saturday.
