After allowing 42 points in consecutive games, the Jefferson defense has clamped down in recent games.
It’s one reason the Falcons have a four-game winning streak entering Saturday’s Division IV, Region 13 semifinal.
Jefferson (9-3) is scheduled to play Canton South (9-3) at 7 p.m. at South Range High School with a regional final trip at stake. The Falcons, as the sixth seed in the region, allowed 42 points to Struthers in Week 7 and South Range in Week 8.
Since then, Jefferson has yielded 13 points, seven, 13 and 20.
“We’ve had a lot of leadership,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “It starts with Wade Woodworth ... I feel like he’s gotten better and not just with stats.”
But other players have come to the forefront.
“Trent Hodge has done a great job,” Hanna said. “These guys have shown a lot of grit. [Defensive lineman] Preston [Reams] has caused a lot of havoc. We’ve become a family.”
Woodworth, a first-team Division IV Northeast Lakes linebacker, said the team believes in one another.
“The coaching staff has made the adjustments and we’ve gotten the outcomes we’ve wanted,” he said. “We’ve been watching a lot more film.”
Big plays have been instrumental in Jefferson’s success.
Woodworth, who has 145 total tackles, made two huge stops in the Falcons’ 14-13 first-round playoff win vs. Poland.
Senior defensive back Grant Hitchcock recorded a big interception in Jefferson’s 26-20 win over Girard in last Friday’s regional quarterfinal.
Senior two-way lineman Mason Pawlowski recovered a fumble against the Indians.
“Our defense has improved significantly greatly since the start of the season,” Hitchcock said. “We’ve been spending more time working on our defense in practice and it’s been paying off.”
Pawlowski said the transformation has been due to working as one unit.
“Each person is doing their job,” he said. “As defensive linemen, we have been working on getting pressure on the QB to throw bad passes and keeping the QB contained all by using our athleticism to keep the O-line hands off us during our rush.”
A 27-13 win over Poland in the regular season jumpstarted the Falcons.
The postseason playoff win over the Bulldogs was the first in Falcons’ school history.
“We’ve been down for a while,” said Hanna, who was also named the DIV Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year earlier this week. “We’re finally swinging back at the NE8 [Northeast 8 Conference].”
Jefferson has taken its lumps since joining the NE8 starting in 2018 with just two wins prior to this season.
“A lot of us seniors started as freshmen, sophomores and juniors,” Woodworth said. “It feels good to go out with a bang.”
The Falcons are joining the Chagrin Valley Conference starting next season.
Jefferson will once again face a dynamic quarterback in the postseason.
After going against Girard’s Stephen Sims last week, the Falcons now turn their attention to South’s Poochie Snyder.
Snyder has thrown for 3,359 yards with 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions and rushed for 1,025 and 20 scores through 12 games.
Snyder accounted for 340 yards passing and 256 rushing in South’s 56-48 regional quarterfinal win over Lisbon Beaver last Friday.
The Wildcats have scored 30 or more points in 10 of their 12 games this season.
“It’s similar to Girard,” Hanna said of South. “The scheme isn’t a lot different. He [Snyder] probably has the best arm we’ve seen. He can throw a 50-yarder, then run 71-yard draw.”
South, which is seventh in the region, also has a top-notch receiver in Tavon Castle. He has 1,107 yards.
But whoever has the ball, running or passing, Hanna said his team will be ready.
“It all goes back to the process,” Hanna said. “We’ve scrimmaged teams like Mooney and Perry, so we’re battle-tested.”
