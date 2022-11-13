BEAVER TOWNSHIP — For much of Saturday night, the Jefferson defense had Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder right where they wanted him.
On the sidelines with his helmet off.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats' defense had no answer for Jefferson’s Grant Hitchcock, who spent plenty of time on the field.
Hitchcock rushed 191 yards and was a perfect 5-for-5 passing for another 46 as the Jefferson offense scored on every possession except its last, while the defense made just enough plays early to earn a 49-35 win over Canton South in a Division IV, Region 13 semifinal at South Range High School's Raider Stadium.
“I’m still waiting on someone to pinch me,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “It’s just amazing, I’m extremely blessed.”
The Jefferson offense was more than amazing, it was nearly perfect. The Falcons scored every time they took over the football, with the exception of when they went into victory formation in the final minute.
Not only did they score seven touchdowns, but they did it in methodical fashion, pounding the ball between the tackles and using every second of the play clock between snaps.
‘That was the game plan,” Hitchcock said. “We worked on it all week. Normally we like to play at a fast pace, but tonight we slowed it down and the guys did a great job. The O-line stepped up and played unbelievable. Everybody did their job tonight. Can’t say how proud I am of everyone.”
If there was a defining point in the game, it came early in the third quarter.
Down 28-7 at the half, Canton South got just what it needed: a quick scoring drive to start the half and cut the deficit to two possessions.
The Falcons responded by taking the ball at the 24-yard line with just under 10 minutes to play in the quarter. From there, they marched 76 yards on 16 plays, forcing Snyder and the Canton South offense to watch helplessly as more than nine minutes evaporated off the clock.
“We worked on that all week,” lineman Mason Pawlowski said of the grind-it-out approach. “We knew we wanted to control the clock and keep their offense off the field.”
“Our offensive line came out firing tonight,” running back Luke Funtash said. “The holes were open, we were just running down their throat.”
Hitchcock finished the drive by going over right tackle, then faking a linebacker out of his shoes on a cutback to the left for a 15-yard score.
Along the way on to the end zone, the Falcons converted three third downs, including a third-and-12 on a pass to Trent Hodge to give them a first down at the Wildcats' 31.
Hodge, who was somewhat quiet in the Falcons' Week 12 win at Girard, had nine rushes for 63 yards to go with the big pass reception on third down to keep the chains moving. Hodge, Funtash and Kaige Bozcar complemented their quarterback well by accumulating more than 100 yards of offense and making several clutch plays.
“I knew I had to step it up this week,” Hodge said. “This was the biggest game in our school’s history.”
The Jefferson offense knew what its defense was up against. Keeping the pressure off them was exactly what they wanted to do.
“Absolutely,” Hodge said. “We knew their offense had a lot of firepower, we knew we had to keep the ball out of their hands, we knew we needed to score every time we had the ball.”
The offense was practically perfect, but it was the defense that made it stand up.
On the Wildcats' opening drive, Jefferson tackled Snyder trying to roll out on a fourth-and-5 call at the Falcons' 42 to force a turnover on downs.
In the second quarter, Snyder fumbled the ball and Pawlowski pounced on it.
Being able to give the offense a chance to build a lead early was just the confidence boost Jefferson needed.
“We were feeling terrific,” Pawlowski said of the early momentum. “The mindset coming into the game for us was simple, we have bigger hearts.”
Snyder last week threw for 340 yards and ran for another 256 in the Wildcats' win over Beaver Local. But in the first half, the Jefferson defense held him to just three competitions for 45 yards and just 24 yards rushing.
Snyder heated up in the second half, but the job the Jefferson defense did early was what stood up at the end.
“He was going to get loose at some point,” Hanna said. “But we were able to contain him in the first half, that’s what we came out expecting to do. A lot of people said it was going to be a shootout. We came out with a plan to contain him [Snyder], I wanted to drill that out of our kids' head. Let’s respect our defense and the only way they’ll have some respect for the defense is if they come out and execute and we did.”
The offense and defense executed, as did the special teams unit. After having problems with the snap the last two weeks, there were no mishaps this week as Jenson Yarosh all seven point-after conversions. The kick receiving team also handled two onside kick attempts by Canton South and had the awareness to not touch another one that did not go the necessary 10 yards.
Hanna said attention to detail in all phases of the game had been the focus all week.
“This postseason has been all about defense, containing these amazingly fast quarterbacks we’ve seen the past couple of weeks and about special teams, and we can still get better on both ends,” the said.
“That’s why it’s amazing to see our offense playing the way it is and it’s really getting the least amount of attention right now. But offense wins games and defense gets you to where we are right now and we’re grateful to be sitting where we are right now and I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and the kids.”
The Falcons (10-3) answered two more touchdown drives by the Wildcats (9-4), then Preston Reed fell on an onside kick to seal the win. It was their fifth in a row, including the first three playoff victories in school history.
Up next is top-seeded West Branch (12-1) in a regional final next Saturday, Nov. 19. The game site will be announced Sunday afternoon.
The Warriors have won 12 in a row after a season-opening loss, and like Canton South, they're a prolific offense. West Branch has scored at least 31 points in every game. The Warriors beat Akron Buchtel 41-33 on Saturday night.
