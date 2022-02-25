JEFFERSON — With one game separating his team from reaching the district boys basketball tournament, Jefferson coach Robert Pisano could not have been more pleased to have a team he respects as much as the Conneaut Spartans in his gym.
The Falcons wrapped up a Division III sectional crown with a 72-35 win over the Spartans at Falcon gymnasium. Jefferson advances to the district tournament and is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal against LaBrae at Warren Howland High School.
Friday’s game, as well as the final three games of the regular season, was not as much about the score, but getting his players one more chance to fine tune their games.
Pisano appreciated his opponent, their coach Tim Tallback, and the effort they would put forth.
“His team always plays hard,” Pisano said of Tallbacka’s group. “They’re fundamentally sound, they lost some guys to injuries early in the year, but I told our guys, ‘If we gamble, they’re taught to go backdoor.’
“A lot of teams aren’t. Tim does a great job with the fundamentals and it was good work for us no matter what the score was. If not, we’d just be practicing against ourselves.”
Jefferson wrapped things up pretty early, relying on its defense to create turnovers and scoring opportunities the other way.
The Falcons forced 10 first-quarter turnovers, and Bobby Ray had 14 points as Jefferson needed just a few minutes to have its dominance show up on the scoreboard.
They led 35-11 after the opening eight minutes and 52-22 by the half. By the middle of the third quarter, Pisano was satisfied with the work his starters had gotten and turned the game over to the bench.
It was the second straight postseason win for the Falcons (18-6) after an 81-44 win over Champion in their postseason tournament opener on Tuesday night. Jefferson finished the regular season with losses to Edgewood, Perry, and Madison last week to end the regular season.
The verdicts did not matter to Pisano, though. It was getting his team ready for the postseason.
“We wanted to put ourselves up against good competition that last week to get ready for the playoffs,” Pisano said. “I didn’t care if we went into the playoffs 16-3, or 16-6 or whatever, the scores didn’t mean anything to us.
“It was about good competition preparing ultimately for the playoffs, because this team we knew from the beginning, has a shot [at a dstrict crown].”
On the other bench, the effort from his team was something Tallbacka could feel good about, as was the opportunity some younger guys got this season.
“I thought we had a decent offensive game plan going in,” Tallbacka said. “But, their press really bothered us, they got six or seven easy baskets, and that led to a big deficit for us.”
Injuries early in the season for Conneaut (3-20) forced some younger players into early and extended minutes this season. The growing pains were there, but the experience is something that could serve well next year.
“Guys were forced to play a lot more, especially in the second half of the season, which was good for them,” Tallbacka said. “We had some really young guys step up and play extended minutes for us ... Larry Hamm, JR Hutchison, Noah Hamm, young guys forced into duty this year.
“It was painful at times this year, but it’s going to pay off for us because these guys are not going to be shell shocked the first time they see the varsity floor next year.”
Robert Hagstrom led the Spartans in scoring with 15 points, while Gavin Hendrick had a team-best seven rebounds.
While the Spartans look forward to next year, Jefferson will look forward to next week. LaBrae downed Ravenna Southeast 61-45 on Friday for it sectional crown.
Pisano said his team has had their share of struggles away from Falcon gymnasium. But if they can hit some shots and their defense is up to par, they’ll have the chance to hang a district championship banner on the wall.
“If we play well and the ball rolls our way, we have a shot,” Pisano said. “We play really well in this gym, we’ve had some unbelievable games here.
“On the road, we haven’t been so hot, but that was early in the season, we’re a better team now. You have to make shots on the road to win games and I think our defense is solid.”
