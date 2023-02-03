NILES — The Jefferson High School boys basketball team capped one of its best weeks of the new year with another romp that has the Falcons closing in on another league title.
On Friday at McKinley High School, the Falcons (14-5, 9-3 Northeast 8) knuckled down defensively after a wild run-and-gun first quarter for a 64-44 victory.
“We ended up holding them to 44 points,” Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said. “I didn’t think we could after a 17-point first-quarter.”
The win moved Jefferson within a half game of Girard and a game ahead of
South Range in the NE8 standings.
On Tuesday, the Falcons defeated Girard, 51-35, avenging a 47-44 loss at Girard on Jan. 7.
With two league games remaining (against Struthers on Tuesday and South Range on Jan. 14, both at home), the Falcons are in control of their destiny.
“That would be very special,” senior Grant Hitchcock said of a repeat as league champions. “That’s our goal — we’re looking forward to it.”
Last season, the Falcons tied Struthers for the NE8 crown.
“It feels great,” said Hitchcock of the chase.
He scored 19 points and contributed six rebounds and three steals against the Red Dragons (9-10, 4-9). “Back-to-back, that’s what you strive for.”
Junior Joe DeGeorge led the Falcons with 20 points.
“Going back-to-back, that [would be] huge,” DeGeorge said, saying this week has been “so much better’ since their 63-62 loss to South Range on Jan. 27.
DeGeorge said the Falcons “were lacking on defense
and in rebounding” during their recent league losses.
Jefferson lost to Hubbard, 54-52, on Jan. 14.
Friday’s game began in similar fashion.
After the Falcons surged to an 11-2 lead, the Red Dragons caught fire
with a 15-9 run to end the quarter.
Then, the Falcons kicked in defensively, limiting Niles to five points in the second quarter for a 35-22 halftime advantage.
“In between quarters, our coach really got on us, saying that’s too many points in one quarter,” Hitchcock said. “We locked in and focused on defense.”
The lead was 50-31 after three quarters.
The Red Dragons sliced it to 11 points (52-41) before the Falcons pulled away.
“This was a good start to
[a strong finish],” Pisano said. “I might have been worried about this game than [my players] were because this is a scary team on the road.
“We’ve always struggled down here,” he said. “I’m ecstatic about this win … especially after beating Girard the way we did.”
Sophomore Anthony Covetta scored 18 points.
Robbie Pisano chipped in with four points.
Pisano admitted he couldn’t find anything negative to say in his postgame talk with the players.
“It’s there for us to take,” Pisano said. “We hold our own destiny and not many teams can say that.”
For the Red Dragons, Sam Perrone led
with 14 points and
Keyshon Talley
netted 12.
“They’ve hung with all the teams in the league,” Pisano said. “Their record may not show it.”
Pisano didn’t mind the run-and-gun first quarter.
“We decided to start [defensively] in the zone, hoping we could push the ball down
the floor and getting it running and gunning. [But] we gave up too many points — we can’t give up 17 in a quarter.
“We’ve done that a lot this year.”
Pisano said the Falcons’ fine week was ignited by defense and rebounds.
“Against Girard and [Friday], we defended and we rebounded,” Pisano said. “South Range killed us on the glass — that’s the only reason we lost that game. We gave up nine offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.
“We know we can score points – we have some pretty good offensive players.”
