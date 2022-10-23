JEFFERSON — Winning a sectional championship was not as much of a goal accomplished as it was an expectation met, according to Jefferson’s Helaina Edgar.
The Falcons defeated Alliance 25-13, 25-10, 25-17 to win a Division II sectional championship at Jefferson on Saturday.
Jefferson advanced to the Streetsboro District, and is scheduled to play West Branch in the second district semifinal match on Wednesday night. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin goes against Canfield in the first match at 6 p.m.
It’s the first time the Falcons (18-5), who are the No. 5 seed, have advanced to districts since 2016.
A year ago, they lost the sectional title in heartbreaking fashion.
“We went five sets with Lakeview,” Edgar said. “This year, our whole team has been focused on being strong in tournament play.”
For Edgar, that focus started with a switch in the offseason team she plays with.
Already a year-round player, Edgar made the move from Club Ashtabula to play for Club Rock, a team in Mentor, where she’d have the chance to see even more court time and go against higher levels of competition.
The league in Mentor began right after the last season ended and kept her busy right up to the start of this high school campaign.
“It was a great experience,” Edgar said. “I got to play in a lot of big tournaments and gain a lot of experience. It was a lot of fun.”
It was fun, but also beneficial.
“It taught me to be a better volleyball IQ player,” Edgar said. “It was a lot of situational training, what should I do in different situations. It was good to learn.”
The work put in, not to mention the time and travel, has paid dividends for Edgar and the Falcons this season.
She leads her team with an average of 8.5 assists per set, to go with 193 digs and 95 kills.
Edgar may not bring the oohs and ahhs from the crowd with vicious kills, but she is the player that combines her skillset with being cerebral to make everyone around her better.
“She’s the engine of our offense,” Jefferson coach Don Palm said. “We try to run a faster offense because we’re not a very tall team, so we need to try and beat teams with our speed.
“She’s been the catalyst that allows us to do that. If you don’t have a setter that is capable of doing that, things can get really ugly. We have some great attackers on the outside and she has great chemistry with them.”
Prior to reaching high school, Edgar was a player more on the attack, rather than the one setting up her teammates.
Her current role as a player though is one she’s embraced.
“I started off as a hitter playing club volleyball,” Edgar said. “My junior high years they moved me to setter and I’ve been a setter ever since. It was a big change, but I love it.”
Her versatility as a player is something her coach and team love as well.
“That’s what we want from all of our girls,” Palm said. “To be able to understand all of the skills, to understand how to score points, whether it’s off from three touches, whether it’s off from two, whether it’s off a hard swing.
“Our goal is to be smarter than the team across the net and she does a good job of finding ways to get us sideouts.”
The next team Jefferson will try to outsmart is West Branch, which defeated Geneva 3-1 in the first sectional final at Jefferson on Saturday.
“We scrimmaged them in the preseason. It was a short scrimmage, but we beat them in two sets,” Edgar said. “They look like they’re a lot better now, though.”
Palm knows West Branch, which is the sixth seed in the district, will present a challenge.
“They have some height, some girls that can hit and they play with a lot of volleyball IQ,” he said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but as long as we take care of unforced errors and win the service battle, I feel good about our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.