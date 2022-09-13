For the Jefferson soccer team, it’s been a season of firsts.
It started with a 2-0 season-opening win over Perry. It was the first time a Falcon team had beaten the Pirates in six years.
Ten days later, Jefferson knocked off Conneaut 7-3, the first win over the Spartans in seven years.
Last Thursday, they added one more first, defeating Niles 5-2. The Falcons gained the first win against a Northeast 8 Conference school.
“That last win said a lot about us,” coach Jim Valtman said with a laugh.
Jefferson entered Tuesday’s home match against South Range with a record of 3-3.
Valtman can laugh a bit now, not because of the team’s recent history of futility, but because of the growth they are showing, the confidence they are playing with and the fun they are starting to have on the field.
“When we beat Perry in that opening game, I think they started to believe in themselves,” the coach said.
The Falcons lost to Edgewood 3-2 in their next game, but Valtman said it was the “best game they played all year.” It was a loss that had them hungry to get on the field again.
“The kids are so pumped about winning, they want me to pick Edgewood in the playoffs if I can,” he said. “I told them even if we could have a home game, I’d pick an away game with Edgewood just for them, just to have a rematch ... which is good, good that they have that competitiveness in them”
Valtman is in his third year with the Falcons boys program. He spent two years as the Lakeside girls coach prior to taking the Jefferson position.
When he arrived on the scene in Jefferson, Valtman took over a program that had not won a match in the three previous years before he arrived.
All his players only knew one thing — losing. Getting the program back to respectability, though, was not something he said would require a quick miracle.
“Just getting back to basics,” Valtman said. “Getting everyone to show up for practice, trying to be a team, to have discipline.”
It may have been simple, but that didn’t mean it would be easy.
“The first few years were rough,” Valtman said. “I had to bench starters for the last two years. This year’s it’s been a lot better with guys coming to practice and that sort of thing.”
As players began to understand the discipline that would be required, Valtman, along with assistant coach Jim Chiacchiero, implemented summer conditioning sessions. The effort the players put in did not translate to wins, but the coaches could see improvement.
“Even though we didn’t have the skill level, we had them conditioned so they could last through the whole game and the scores were a lot better,” Valtman said.
In Valtman’s second season a year ago, Jefferson won two matches and tied one.
This year’s squad has seven seniors. Jenson Yarosh, who kicks on Friday night’s for the football team, occupies the fullback position on the field and uses his big foot to launch the ball down the field.
David Ellis also plays on the football team.
“He has been a real help,” Vaultman said of Ellis.
Evan Valtman, the coach’s son, is a captain and starting center. He had three assists in the win over Niles McKinley.
Jack Furman, a junior, is averaging a hat trick. He broke his arm early in the season, but that did not keep him off the field or from scoring four goals against McKinley.
Jordan Dille has been solid in goal.
“He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Valtman said.
After years of losing, Valtman said the team is better conditioned and working together well and that’s made the biggest difference.
“They’re working together and they’re way better than what I came into the program with,” he said. “They all bought in.”
