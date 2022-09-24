JEFFERSON — At least one Jefferson football player did a joyous flip after the Falcons completed a 25-13 victory over Hubbard in Northeast 8 Conference play on Friday night.
The team dashed to the north end zone to celebrate with the school’s band and enjoy the victory over another team who started the season 4-1.
The fired up Falcons were followed closely by their head coach Brandon Hanna, who jumped up and down firing up the students after watching his team beat the Eagles scoring four touchdowns on the evening.
Hanna then gathered his team at mid-field and told his squad he was proud of them and the growth they have showed moving to 5-1 (2-1 in the conference) on the season after the school had suffered through numerous losing seasons.
Hanna said he was PROUD with all caps of his team.
“We showed a lot of girt that is what we’ve been preaching since Dec. 1,” he said.
Hanna said he watched last season’s Youngstown Ursuline Division IV state championship game and found out the team
had gathered for
early morning conditioning during the off season.
Hanna said the team agreed to early morning workouts and they have paid off as the team with a relatively small amount of players has stuck together and lasts longer than other teams from a conditioning stand point.
The Falcons got off to an early lead with first half touchdowns with Kaige Boczar scoring on a short run and Trent Hodge adding a touchdown catch of nine yards from quarterback Grant Hitchcock.
Hitchcock started the game at receiver, but returned to quarterback after two fumbles early in the game.
“We were going in to go up three scores and had a big fumble,” he said.
In the second half, Hitchcock hit Hodge again for a long touchdown with 9:21 left in the third quarter to take a 19-0 lead.
Hitchcock followed it up with an 81-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons a 25-7 lead with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hubbard kept it interesting with a touchdown with 6:40 left in the game after breaking the shut out with 1:17 in the third quarter.
The Falcons dug down and kept the Eagles out of the end zone.
“I am beyond proud,” Hanna said. “We mixed things up,.”
Jefferson’s passing and running game kept the Eagles on their heels.
Hanna said his team is very unselfish and that starts with Hitchcock.
“He’s just a clutch kid,” he said.
The Falcons will head to Struthers next Friday for another NE8 contest.
