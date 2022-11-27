PERRY — On this evening, the glass slipper didn’t fit and the Jefferson Falcons fell to Glenville, 52-7, in the Ohio Division IV football semi-final game.
The Falcons, who finished this remarkable season with an 11-4 record, may have stubbed their toes Saturday night, but they didn’t bruise their egos or their spirit in falling to the powerhouse Tarblooders. The schools may be similar in school population, but the differences in player size and speed became evident as early as the team warmups.
Sizewise, the starting lineups tell the story. Glenville’s offensive line averages 278 pounds per man; Jefferson’s 229. In the backfield, the Tarblooders enjoy a 208-173 pound average advantage. Glenville is also a faster team than Jefferson
The exclamation point to those advantages came when the Falcon defensive backs tried to tackle 6-foot, 220-pound (at least) running back D’Shawntae Jones. He bounced right off the Jefferson defense, managing 154 yards on just eight carries, almost 20 per try.
Tarblooders quarterback Deonte Rucker totaled 184 yards passing, hitting 7 of 16 passes.
By halftime Jefferson was trailing, 36-0, setting off the mercy-rule, running clock.
The defeat ended the most surprising run through the state playoffs an Ashtabula County team ever enjoyed.
The Falcons four victories over Poland, Girard, Canton South and West Branch (the final three games upsets) added up to the most wins any county team has ever recorded in that team’s history.
St. John and
Geneva are second with three each under different circumstances because of changes in the playoffs over the years.
After the game, coach Brandon Hanna addressed his team.
“”Proud is an understatement,” Hanna said of his feelings for the Falcons. “We’re the first county team to do this [win four straight playoff games]. [Now] we’ve got bigger plans. You did everything you could do, checked every single box.”
Glenville’s legendary coach, Ted Ginn, Sr., has become sort of a mentor to Hanna and took time out to address the Falcons.
“Don’t let this be the ending,” Ginn told them. “Let it be the beginning.”
Matthew Hatchette, the former Falcon quarterback and later an NFL wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, returned to Jefferson from Los Angeles to watch his former team in action and also spoke to the Jefferson players for a few minutes.
“I’ve been [keeping track of them] all season,” Hatchette told me. “I’ve enjoyed watching it.”
Except for the four victories Jefferson notched this year in the playoffs, Ashtabula County teams have gone 8-31 in playoff action over the years.
Aside from Saint John and Geneva, Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley have each attained one victory apiece.
Ironically, the only county team never to appear in a playoff game is Ashtabula High School, which was, arguably, the strongest team in the county for years between the 1940’s and 1960’s before the playoffs began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.