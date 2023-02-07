The Chagrin Valley Conference is about to get even larger.
League administrators unanimously voted to add Fairview High School to the league potentially as soon as the winter of 2023-2024.
“It just made sense,” CVC Commissioner Don Lewis said on the conference's website. “It balances out the divisions and it also gives us more of a west side presence. We thought they were a really good fit competitive-wise, location-wise for the west side schools; it just made sense.”
Previously, the league voted to add Conneaut, Jefferson, and Madison to the conference beginning with the 2023-2024 season. That move benefited the easternmost schools in the CVC, which currently sits at 22 schools spanning five counties.
Fairview currently competes in baseball, boys and girls basketball, bowling, cross country, football, boys and girls golf, gymnastics, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls tennis, track and field, volleyball, and boys and girls wrestling.
In other league news, Richmond Heights announced it will bring back football, adding to the benefit of Fairview joining the conference as each division will have an even number of teams.
Richmond Heights and Lutheran West both petitioned the conference and were granted permission to play an independent boys’ basketball schedule for the next two seasons. The league will revisit the situation at that time.
The addition of Fairview brings the CVC to 26 teams, which is one of the largest conferences in Ohio.
In Ashtabula County, Lakeside, Edgewood, Geneva and Grand Valley participate in the CVC.
Other schools in the CVC include: Chagrin Falls, Kirtland Hornets, Orange Lions, Perry and West Geauga; Beachwood, Berkshire, Cardinal, Crestwood, Harvey and Hawken and Brooklyn, Cuyahoga Heights, Independence. Lutheran West, Trinity and Wickliffe.
Pymatuning Valley and Saint John are members of the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.