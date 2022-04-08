The spring sports season, as it usually is in early April, is at the mercy of Mother Nature.
For Edgewood senior Kaitlyn Ezzone, though, the future is as bright and sunny as ever.
Ezzone, a pitcher who is also in the center of the batting order hitting cleanup for the Warriors this spring, has committed to continue her education and her softball career at Penn State Behrend.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ve been playing softball since I think like third grade. I have been thinking of playing college ball since I started playing.”
For Ezzone, softball is the game she loved for about as long as she can remember. The idea of playing in college is something that Ezzone said has always been on her mind ... she just wasn’t sure if it was something she was meant to play past high school.
Seeing former high school teammates, such as Heather Farr and Julie Sloan, both who play for Thiel, gave Ezzone the motivation to also continue at the next level.
“They kind of inspired me to pursue the idea of playing in college,” Ezzone said. “I knew that I played with these girls my whole life and that gave me the push that I needed to trust in myself and have the confidence to think I can play at the level too.”
While the player herself may have needed a boost of confidence, those who coached her seem to have no problem believing in her ability.
“KK is a team leader for sure,” first year Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. “Her and Bella Varkette will be splitting the duties on the mound, then she’s our centerfielder.
“Anything hit out there, she’s gonna go get it. Hitting-wise, she’s our No. 4 hitter. She’s going to clean the bases for us, she already has a few times this year.”
Edgewood has only gotten one game in thus far to go with a few scrimmages. Last year, she hit 427, which is almost as impressive as her grade point average of 4.138.
Joel Laughlin, who stepped away from the Edgewood program after last season, said Behrend is not only getting a good softball player, but an even better person.
“They’re getting a tremendous person and a tremendous student,” former he said. “I always preached when I was there that you were not athlete-students, you were student-athletes. She’s very dedicated to her school work and she’s going to go a very long way after graduation.”
Ezzone said she was drawn to Behrend because of their excellent academic reputation and some of their programs.
She is undecided on a major at this point, but is interested in a few different fields which involve engineering. Just high school, academics will be Ezzone’s priority, but softball will have its place as well.
“First, I was going just for academics,” she said. “But, then I was like, ‘I’m just not ready to give up softball yet. So, if I could do both, have a really good education and play softball, that would be the best of both worlds.’”
Behrend, which is located in Erie, plays in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. Thiell is also a member of the AMCC as an associate member.
The chance to be on the field with familiar faces, including her former teammates who are at Thiel, is something she’s already looking forward to.
“It’s going to be a really nice reunion,” Ezzone said.
For those who knew her in high school, it’s also going to be nice.
“Most definitely,” Vencill said. “Obviously, you want your kids to pursue their dreams and get a quality education and make good lives for themselves. Hopefully, they can have fun doing that by playing a sport they love.”
Laughlin added, “It’s awesome. Anytime I get to see girls playing in college, I can say, I coached those girls in high school. It’s a great feeling to have.”
