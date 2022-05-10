FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, talks with place kicker Josh Lambo after Lambo missed his second field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Former NFL place-kicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit Tuesday, May 10, 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.