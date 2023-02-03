SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Jacob Ernst said he was not sure if his final shot Friday night was with his right hand or his left.
Either way, the Edgewood junior loved the way it dropped through the net in the final seconds during a 78-74 win over county rival Lakeside at Lakeside on Friday night.
Ernst scored 29 points, including the game-winning basket with 2.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was the type of game that lived up to every ounce of hype and excitement surrounding games played between neighboring rivals.
“They put me in that situation,” Ernst said of the final shot. “I love situations like this in a big county game and I’m glad I was able to finish it for us.”
Finishing it was anything but easy.
Edgewood (10-9, 5-2 Chagrin Valley Conference) had a nine-point advantage midway through the third quarter,
but the Dragons turned to their defense and all-out hustle to create a helter-skelter like tempo.
It resulted in forcing several turnovers and transition baskets to get back in the game.
Lakeside (4-14, 2-4 CVC) took a 74-70 lead with one minute remaining, but the Warriors got a pair of free throws from Zack Vencill.
After Lakeside missed the front end of a one and one free throw situation, the Warriors got the ball back with eight seconds remaining.
Ernst took the inbound pass, then drove into a sea of white jersey’s before floating his runner up in the paint.
Warriors coach John Bowler said there were a number of different options he could have gone to for the final shot. But on this night, there wasn’t much question about whose hands the ball would be in for the final shot.
“Not really, ” Bowler said. “I pretty much wanted either Zach [Vencill] or this guy [Ernst] shooting it, but we have a lot of different weapons we can go to. On a given night, it can be a different guy and that’s nice, because it’s not just one guy leading the team.”
The Dragons had a chance with 2.8 seconds remaining, but a full-court pass from the baseline sailed out of bounds. Vencill was fouled on the inbound for Edgewood and hit both free throws to seal the win.
The Ernst shot offset a tremendous come-from-behind defensive effort on senior night by Lakeside, which lost by 16 to the Warriors when the two teams met in December at Edgewood.
“That’s all we talked about, we wanted to send our seniors out on a good note,” Dragons coach Matt Newsome said. ““They left everything out there [Friday].”
Dasjuan Watson had a game-best 36 points.
Guys like Aiden Hathy and Alex DeSalvatore battled ferociously for rebounds and second-shot opportunities.
On the negative
side, Lakeside shot just 10 of 21 from the free-throw line and
also allowed Edgewood to get into the bonus early in the first half and rack up points at the line.
“I have all the respect in the world for coach Bowler,” Newsome said. “Whatever product he has, he’s going to get the absolute best out of it and that’s what he did tonight. Jacob Ernst played tremendous tonight, he’s a great player from great stock, but as well as he played, I thought Dasjuan played even better.”
Newsome turned
on a full-court press early in the third quarter and it resulted in Lakeside cutting a 47-38 deficit down to 55-53 by the end of the third quarter.
“Their press shook us up a little bit, we weren’t quite prepared for it,” Bowler said. “We made our adjustments and they took it off, but we knew they’d play hard. Matt gets them up for every game, they play hard and he’s doing a great job over there.”
Bowler said a key factor for this team was experience.
“They’ve been in situations like this a few years now,” the coach said. “We’ve lost some games like this, where it was close in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of them [Friday]. They did a nice job, they made adjustments, they sucked it up and they showed a lot of character.”
The Warriors will be back at home on Tuesday against Conneaut, while Lakeside will be at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin today.
