Asked about his days playing football at Mount Union, Buzz Edwards has recollection of one specific teammate who stood out.
“My freshman year you used to have to go to study table like three nights a week,” the current Lakeside coach said of his days playing for the Purple Raiders “There would be this group of guys that would always be up on the white board, they’d be drawing up formations and plays.
“Those guys were smart, they always got their homework done and would be talking football. They looked at the game a little differently than most college freshmen.”
One of those freshmen at the table was a guy named Nick Sirianni ... the same Nick Sirianni who happens to be head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and is preparing his team to take on Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
Edwards and Sirianni were both freshmen at Mount Union in 1999.
Edwards was a lineman, while Sirianni played wide receiver.
Though he said they did not know each other real well, Edwards said everyone could see the football mind that Sirianni possessed back then.
“He was really smart,” Edwards said. “He was a very cerebral player, he was a receiver so he was tall and he could run a little bit, but his persistence and his smarts was what really showed up, even back then. Those guys in the NFL, they’re next level smart, and you could see it in him.”
Edwards said Sirianni had the other intangibles that stood out, including how well he got along with everyone on the team and the passion and enthusiasm he had for the game.
“He was a great teammate, I do remember that,” Edwards said. “He wasn’t a mean guy, he was a very good teammate and he was very passionate about the game. You can see that in the way he coaches ... how he comes out, how excited he gets, that’s really cool to see.”
Edwards said it’s cool to see how Sirianni seems very much like the same freshman he remembers in college.
“He hasn’t changed much,” Edwards said. “He’s still the same guy that he was 20 years ago.”
After his playing days were finished, Sirianni joined Mount Union as an assistant coach.
He coached wide receivers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2006-08.
Ironically, the Chiefs, Philadelphia’s opponent on Sunday, gave Sirianni his first NFL coaching job in 2009.
After a few years as a position coach with Kansas City and then the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he became offensive coordinator with Indianapolis in 2018. Sirianni was hired as head coach for the Eagles in 2021.
“It’s always pretty cool to see those guys be successful,” Edwards said. “I’m proud of him. I don’t walk around telling people that I know him or played football with him or we were best buds.
“But, it is pretty cool to see a guy that you went to battle with and weight room sessions and everything. Seeing him having success is pretty cool.”
As for his rooting interest, there’s no question that Edwards will be pushing for his old teammate to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Sunday night.
“Purple Raider ties run deep,” Edwards said. “I like Philly [to win], they play great defense and they can run the football.”
