CORTLAND — Lydia Randolph bent over after her eight laps around the track at Lakeview High School with searing heat taking its toll on the Edgewood High School senior and the other runners this Saturday afternoon.
She sat in lane 6 as runners crossed through the two lanes closest to the infield, taking in the moment after her Division II Lakeview District girls 3,200-meter run championship in 11 minutes, 35.28 seconds.
The Edgewood senior distance runner cheered on the other runners experiencing the grueling run she endured minutes ago, but she was there mostly to see teammate Layce Artman take fifth in that race with 12:37.02.
The top four in each district final advance to next week’s Division II Austintown Regional at Fitch High School.
Randolph ran 40 seconds faster than second-place Anna Ripple of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
She placed second in the 1,600 in 5:12.06, but decided after achieving the school record of 2:19.89 in Thursday’s preliminaries running the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 on Saturday was not feasible. Randolph used the time between the 1,600 and 3,200 to rest, not have to compete in the 800.
“I knew I’m stronger in the mile and the 3,200,” she said. “I knew in the 32 I had a chance to be district champ.”
Randolph trained during the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports like track and field in 2020. It didn’t halt Randolph.
One of her goals is to race in all 50 states and has made her dream happen in eight so far, running marathons and other races in Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Maryland.
“I don’t have a time set on it, but whenever I’m free, ‘Let’s race here,’” said Randolph, who is running for Trine University in Indiana this fall. “It’s not that hard. I’ll pick up a race here and there.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson junior Megan Brand finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.30 seconds third in the 300 hurdles in 49.70.
She hasn’t been able to do track the last couple of years because of knee surgery her freshman year and her sophomore season was due to the pandemic.
“I’m really happy to be back,” Brand said.
This is a good day after winning Thursday’s girls pole vault, hoping to get to state in that event as well.
She’s a gymnast, and has done it since she was 2 years old. Brand said being a gymnast has enhanced her prowess in the pole vault and hurdles.
“That definitely really helps everything,” Brand said.
Edgewood sophomore Sarah Coxon says she’s still euphoric about her win in the girls shot put on Thursday, adding a fourth-place finish Saturday in the discus with 101 feet, 10 inches.
“It feels insane right now,” she said. “I never thought I’d be where I am as a sophomore. It feels great. Having that confidence going into [regionals], it’s time to have fun.”
Grand Valley’s Joe Sieracki is advancing in the boys shot put after taking third in the boys shot put with 47-7.
“It just slingshotted off my fingers,” he said. “You could feel there was no weight there. It felt really good.”
He adds reaching 50 might be a possibility.
“That’s been my goal since eighth grade,” Sieracki said. “I’ve always wanted to get up there.”
Edgewood senior Joey Jafarce was happy to be moving on in the boys 1,600 after taking fourth in 4:35.14. He’s taken 35 seconds off his old personal record.
“I knew I had to go out with the top three, top four and hang on,” he said.
Conneaut’s Chase Carpenter was surrounded by his family after finishing fourth in the boys 400 in 53.13. He had a surprise as the stadium announcer said he took fourth in the boys high jump in 5-8.
He has only jumped the past two weeks because he was recovering from shoulder surgery stemming back to his football season. He tore his labrum in his left shoulder and chipped the bone.
He wasn’t cleared by his doctor to practice until two weeks ago, which took a toll on his high jump form.
“I could’ve done a little bit better, but I’m going to regionals,” Carpenter said. “That’s the goal.”
Also, Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner took fifth in the girls 400 in 1:01.68 and seventh in the 200 in 28.59.
Edgewood’s Grannison Hill was sixth in the boys 3,200 in 10:34.77.
Jefferson’s girls 4x400 relay of Skinner, Brand, Milenka Moody and Allison Wintz was fourth with 4:33.07, while Tyrah Skinner was fifth in the discus with 101-7.
Jefferson’s Wade Woodworth was seventh in the boys shot put with 43-2.
By JOHN VARGO
Special to Star Beacon
CORTLAND -- Lydia Randolph bent over after her eight laps around the track at Lakeview High School with searing heat taking its toll on the Edgewood High School senior and the other runners this Saturday afternoon.
She sat in lane 6 as runners crossed through the two lanes closest to the infield, taking in the moment after her Division II Lakeview District girls 3,200-meter run championship in 11 minutes, 35.28 seconds.
The Edgewood senior distance runner cheered on the other runners experiencing the grueling run she endured minutes ago, but she was there mostly to see teammate Layce Artman take fifth in that race with 12:37.02.
The top four in each district final advance to next week’s Division II Austintown Regional at Fitch High School.
Randolph ran 40 seconds faster than second-place Anna Ripple of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
She placed second in the 1,600 in 5:12.06, but decided after achieving the school record of 2:19.89 in Thursday’s preliminaries running the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 on Saturday was not feasible. Randolph used the time between the 1,600 and 3,200 to rest, not have to compete in the 800.
“I knew I’m stronger in the mile and the 3,200,” she said. “I knew in the 32 I had a chance to be district champ.”
Randolph trained during the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports like track and field in 2020. It didn’t halt Randolph.
One of her goals is to race in all 50 states and has made her dream happen in eight so far, running marathons and other races in Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Maryland.
“I don’t have a time set on it, but whenever I’m free, ‘Let’s race here,’” said Randolph, who is running for Trine University in Indiana this fall. “It’s not that hard. I’ll pick up a race here and there.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson junior Megan Brand finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.30 seconds third in the 300 hurdles in 49.70.
She hasn’t been able to do track the last couple of years because of knee surgery her freshman year and her sophomore season was due to the pandemic.
“I’m really happy to be back,” Brand said.
This is a good day after winning Thursday’s girls pole vault, hoping to get to state in that event as well.
She’s a gymnast, and has done it since she was 2 years old. Brand said being a gymnast has enhanced her prowess in the pole vault and hurdles.
“That definitely really helps everything,” Brand said.
Edgewood sophomore Sarah Coxon says she’s still euphoric about her win in the girls shot put on Thursday, adding a fourth-place finish Saturday in the discus with 101 feet, 10 inches.
“It feels insane right now,” she said. “I never thought I’d be where I am as a sophomore. It feels great. Having that confidence going into [regionals], it’s time to have fun.”
Grand Valley’s Joe Sieracki is advancing in the boys shot put after taking third in the boys shot put with 47-7.
“It just slingshotted off my fingers,” he said. “You could feel there was no weight there. It felt really good.”
He adds reaching 50 might be a possibility.
“That’s been my goal since eighth grade,” Sieracki said. “I’ve always wanted to get up there.”
Edgewood senior Joey Jafarce was happy to be moving on in the boys 1,600 after taking fourth in 4:35.14. He’s taken 35 seconds off his old personal record.
“I knew I had to go out with the top three, top four and hang on,” he said.
Conneaut’s Chase Carpenter was surrounded by his family after finishing fourth in the boys 400 in 53.13. He had a surprise as the stadium announcer said he took fourth in the boys high jump in 5-8.
He has only jumped the past two weeks because he was recovering from shoulder surgery stemming back to his football season. He tore his labrum in his left shoulder and chipped the bone.
He wasn’t cleared by his doctor to practice until two weeks ago, which took a toll on his high jump form.
“I could’ve done a little bit better, but I’m going to regionals,” Carpenter said. “That’s the goal.”
Also, Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner took fifth in the girls 400 in 1:01.68 and seventh in the 200 in 28.59.
Edgewood’s Grannison Hill was sixth in the boys 3,200 in 10:34.77.
Jefferson’s girls 4x400 relay of Skinner, Brand, Milenka Moody and Allison Wintz was fourth with 4:33.07, while Tyrah Skinner was fifth in the discus with 101-7.
Jefferson’s Wade Woodworth was seventh in the boys shot put with 43-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.