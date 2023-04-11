ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Showing up at the diamond Monday afternoon, Edgewood’s Zane Naylor may not have expected to have a large role in the Warriors Chagrin Valley Conference matchup with Cardinal.
The game, however, took a different script than most expected and the sophomore came up big when the spotlight found him.
Pitching in relief of Ethan Dietrich in the sixth inning, Naylor allowed a single and two walks, but was also able to lock up two Huskies hitters with his curveball for clutch strikeouts to preserve an 8-5 Warriors lead.
One inning later, Naylor slid over to shortstop and went far to his right to backhand a ground ball and then fired a dart to first for the second out of the inning before Cardinals could think about making any more noise.
His late inning heroics helped Edgewood hang on for the 8-5 win at Higgins Field.
“I was definitely a little nervous,” Naylor said of that sixth inning when he came in with two on and one out. “For the most part, though, I was just trying to throw as many strikes as I can and let my defense back me up.”
Up 8-3, things got tighter in a hurry for Naylor.
He gave up a base hit to the first batter he faced. Then a mishandled grounder to short allowed a run to score and another baserunner to reach.
Naylor came back with a strikeout though. He walked the next two, but then ended the threat with another breaking ball for another called strike three.
“That’s pretty much my out pitch,” he said of the curve ball. “Either that or my slider.”
Naylor got the first out of the seventh inning before handing the ball to Logan Kray who recorded the final two outs.
Warriors coach Jeff Barger said his sophomore may have as good of stuff as any pitcher on his team. He just needs to learn to put it together.
“He’s got electric stuff,” Barger said of Naylor. “He has to hone it in a little bit, but his stuff is absolutely electric. He has possibly the best stuff of anyone on the team. He just has to learn how to pitch now.”
The play Naylor made at shortstop an inning later was just the icing on the cake.
“That just shows what kind of athlete he is,” Barger said. “Logan [Kray] comes in, he gets the ground ball and he goes and makes that play. Not a lot of people make that play. He has a strong arm and I can play him anywhere on the field.”
The Warriors were anticipating a matchup against senior Jake Bean, the Huskies ace pitcher who is on his way to Kent State next year on a baseball scholarship.
Instead, Cardinal held him for today’s rematch at their place.
“We were expecting to see him,” Barger said. “He’s the best pitcher in northeast Ohio. He’s going to pitch for a DI school, you don’t do that by accident. We’ve faced him before and we’ll see him [Wednesday].”
Knowing they would see him in the rematch made Tuesday’s game pretty much a must win.
“You definitely don’t want to go there for a must-win game,” Barger said. “We wanted to keep our conference record spotless, so we needed to make sure we got this one [Tuesday].”
The Edgewood offense took care of business with six runs in the second inning.
Ethan Detrick was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Then after one out, the Warriors got three straight hits — a single from Brady Keener, a two-run double by Naylor and another single from Drew Hlavtur.
Zack Vencill was hit by a pitch and one out later, Tony Hall ripped a double to plate two more runs.
Alex Speduto finished off the rally with a single to score Hall.
The Warriors added single tallies in the third and fifth innings. Hlavtur had an RBI single to score Naylor from third in the third. In the fifth, Aiden Hernandez picked up Detrick with a sacrifice fly.
Hlavtur led Edgewood with three hits, while Tony Hall and Keener added two apiece. Hlavtur also drove in a pair of runners.
Detrick worked five plus innings for the win, giving up four runs (only two earned) on four hits. He struck out six and walked four.
The win lifts Edgewood to 5-4 and 4-0 in CVC play. The Warriors are 5-1 against Ohio teams. Cardinal dropped to 4-3 and 3-2 in CVC play.
Today’s game in Middlefield is slated for 4:30 p.m.
