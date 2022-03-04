PERRY — At the beginning of the season, Edgewood wrestling coach Gregory Stolfer had his wrestlers write down their goals for the season.
Ezekiel Lucas did not even make it to the district tournament a year ago, but that was not going to stop him from going big with his goal.
“I said I wanted to place a district and go to the State Tournament,” the 175-pound sophomore said.
By the end of the first day at the Perry Division II District Tournament on Friday night, Lucas is right where he planned on being.
Entering the tournament with a record of 34-4, Lucas took care of business in an orderly fashion to advance to today’s semifinal round.
He pinned Avery Siwula of Girard in less than ninety seconds, by getting an early takedown, and scored a couple of back points for a 4-0 lead against Cody Workinger of Canal Fulton Northwest. He went on to win the match by a score of 9-6.
“He came in here and did what he had to do,” Stolfer said. “He’s exactly where we expect him to be, but we have no idea what to expect next.”
Next is Louisville’s Noah Peterson, who he will meet in the semifinal round when wrestling resumes this morning. Peterson is projected to finish second overall this weekend.
“I know I just have to give it my all,” Lucas said of his next bout. “After that, we’ll see where it leads me.”
If Lucas doesn’t win, he’ll have to win his next match to get into the third-place match, which would guarantee his ticket to Columbus next weekend.
If he wins, he’ll be the first Edgewood wrestler to go to the state tournament since Tyler Defour and Jared Elrod in 2015.
Overall, six Edgewood wrestlers took the mat on Friday night.
Five of them are still alive in their brackets. The others besides Lucas are Kyle Vencil (132), Kyle Biller (144), Josh Biller (150), and Troy Peterson (285) all won their opening matches, but lost in the second round.
Geneva’s Michael Hupertz is also still alive, after losing his first match, but rebounding to win his second. They will all try to work their way through the bottom brackets today.
DIVISION I
Lakeside and Madison are at the North Canton Hoover site.
Lakeside’s Lucas Eland and Madison’s Jamie Harrison each won in the opening round at 113, but were sent to the bottom bracket in their next match. The same for Madison’s Nate Montgomery at 106 and Noah Blough at 150.
DIVISION III
At Garfield Heights, Grand Valley’s Cheyenne Dockery (126), Conneaut’s Amari Bowers (138), Logan Pinkerton (144), Daren Christine (285), St John’s Tyler Cathcart (150), and Jefferson’s Mason Pawlowski all won their first match, before losing their second.
Pawlowski is replacing St John’s Ryan Elrod, who could not compete this weekend due to a knee injury that he re-aggravated at last weekend’s Berkshire sectional meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.