From the time Kyle Biller hit the mat in Edgewood’s wrestling room, Warriors coach Gregory Stolfer could tell right away that he had a variety of good qualities.
There was one thing in particular, though, that really stood out to the coach.
“He won,” Stolfer said.
He did,
In fact, Biller won 30 matches in his freshman year.
Then, as a sophomore, Biller finished sixth at the Division II district tournament.
Last year, he battled through COVID-19 to another strong season, but came up a few matches shy of where he wanted to be.
But in Biller’s senior season, he was not to be denied. Biller won 36 matches and earned a trip to Columbus at 144 pounds for the Division II state tournament.
For his success this season, he has been named Ashtabula County wrestler of the year.
“Wrestling definitely made me a better person, all around,” Biller said.
The sport of wrestling, considered by many as the most demanding of high school athletics, began molding Biller into the person he is at a very young age.
Kyle Biller is the middle child of three brothers that have been a part of Edgewood wrestling for the last few years.
His older brother,
Jared graduated a year ago after a fine mat
career, while his younger brother, Josh also qualified for the state tournament this season, but was not able to compete due to a skin condition.
The middle child said he owes a lot of his success to his family.
“They’ve helped me
a lot,” Biller said. “Just because of our competitive nature, we really push each other.
Biller said that he was on the mat around the age of 5 or 6 learning the fundamentals.
From there, that competitive nature he mentioned was instantly instilled in him.
“That’s what I liked most about the sport,” Biller said. “That competitive nature, you just keep working to get better and better.”
In his high school career, Biller had the chance to go against three state champions.
Stolfer said if there was a good opponent, the Billers wanted to meet them on the mat.
“He’s always chasing good kids,” Stolfer said. “None of the Billers ever backed down from good competition. Even if they’re the underdog, they’d rather wrestle some kid that’s ranked then some kid who is in their weight class.
“They’d rather bump up to wrestle the good kid, then wrestle the
kid in their weight class that might not be as good.”
For his high school career, Biller finished with 107 wins.
Getting to the century mark for any wrestler is an impressive benchmark.
Considering that he had his season reduced considerably due to the coronvirus pandemic his junior year makes the accomplishment even more impressive.
The virus hit him shortly before the postseason started a year ago.
It may have hurt
him the most during
the district tournament in his match against Warren Howland’s
Carter Mock, who defeated him in double overtime.
“I missed two weeks and it really affected my lungs,” Biller said of that match. “I still took him into double overtime and almost beat him.”
A year later, there would be no ‘almost.’ The two wrestlers met again in the match to determine who would be going to Columbus and who would have to settle for a chance to be an alternate.
Biller prevailed by leading throughout the match and putting it away with a takedown in the third period for a 10-3 decision.
He became the first Edgewood wrestler since 2015 to reach the sate tournament.
In Columbus, things didn’t go as well as he would have liked.
After a solid 4-3 win in his opening match, Biller lost his next two, thus was denied a spot on the podium.
Though he made it to the final weekend of the season, Biller said he still could not help but wonder how having his season affected by COVID-19 a year ago had a ripple effect.
“I mean that could have made a big change,” he said. “If I did make it last year, it could have made a big difference in terms of comfort ability at state.”
The impact his season had, though, is something that Stolfer said will be felt for years to come.
After years of being shut out from the state tournament, Biller was one of four district placers for Edgewood this season.
Josh Biller, Ezekiel Lucas and Troy Peterson also placed. Lucas and Josh Biller are expected to be around for two more years.
“We can show people Edgewood had four kids placed at districts, and two got to state,” Stolfer said. “You can do it too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.