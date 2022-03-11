COLUMBUS — The goal of Day One of the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament is simple — make it to Day Two.
Edgewood senior Kyle Biller, accomplished that goal on Friday. Biller won a 4-3 decision over Wauseon’s Benicio Torres in a Division II 144-pound opening round match at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
“It’s a big relief,” Biller said with a smile that broke his exhaustion, as his knees still shook from the adrenaline of wrestling in his first state tournament.
“There’s nothing really like this. This is the biggest accomplishment of my wrestling career, being here, seeing all these people, it’s really pretty cool.”
It was pretty cool for Edgewood coach Gregory Stoulfer as well, who along with his father, Greg Stolfer, are back at the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
“It says a lot about Kyle to come out in his first match, the first time he’s ever been at the state tournament and getting a big win against a kid from Wauseon, one of the top Division II teams in the state,” Stolfer said. “It says a lot about Kyle’s character and work ethic.”
Biller fought off a strong single-leg shot from Torres in the opening period, and used his hips and a mean cross-face to work his way to a 2-0 lead. Torres took down to start the second period and escaped quickly, then added a takedown to go in front 3-2.
“I went out there thinking I was going to be really aggressive on my feet,” Biller said. “But, I guess when I got out there, I kind of froze a little bit, got nervous. I made the match a little tougher than it should have been.”
Nerves aside, though, Biller got the escape he needed to tie the match, which set him up well for the third period where he was able to take the down position.
Instead of escaping off the whistle to start the third however, Biller found himself flat on the mat fighting off a solid minute of armbars and leg wrestling, before getting out of bounds and a chance to reset from the center of the mat.
“He really took a lot of energy out of me,” Biller said. “Going out of bounds was a big relief.”
With 45 seconds showing on the clock, however, Biller hit his first move and worked the escape to take the 4-3 lead. After that, it was just a matter of holding on for the win.
Torres’ final shot came with about 15 seconds to go, but Biller successfully countered even as he heard the officials counting down the time to the end of the match.
“Once you stop [an opponent] from getting inside, it’s really hard to get through,” Biller said of the match’s final half minute or so. “I just threw my hips and grabbed that leg and held on. I had no idea how much time there was until I heard the ref counting down 4, 3, 2, 1”
Stolfer said they were well aware of the style of wrestling they’d be going against and credited Biller for doing exactly what he was instructed to do in order to have success.
With the win, Biller will advance to today’s quarter-finals round and go against Miami Trace’s Melvin Weston. Weston is the No. 1 seed out of the Gallia Academy. Weston will step on the mat with a record of 47-5 after scoring a third-period pin on Friday.
Biller improved to 36-4 on the season. He’ll need to win at least one more match to earn a spot on the podium as a state-placer on Sunday.
“We accomplished our first goal,” Stolfer said. “Now, we’re gonna go back, take care of everything we need to take care of and go from there.”
Josh Biller out
The Edgewood sophomore couldn’t compete in the state wrestling tournament on Friday because of a skin condition, and is out of the tournament.
Stolfer said a rash on BIller’s neck area began to develop at last weekend’s district tournament at Perry High School.
Biller, who qualified to state in the 150 weight class, consulted with a doctor and was cleared to wrestle this weekend. However, a dermatologist on hand at the Schottenstein Center overruled the doctor’s decision.
“He did everything he needed to do,” Stolfer said. “He had a doctor’s note, the doctor said he could wrestle today. Unfortunately, the dermatologist overruled the doctor’s note.”
“He put in the work this season. He made it here, he had a phenomenal season and he did everything he needed to do this week to put himself in a position to wrestle this weekend. Unfortunately, he’s not able to, but you know what, he earned the right to be down here.”
