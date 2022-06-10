As a freshman, Logan Kray certainly made his presence known in the realms of high school baseball.
Would he experience a sophomore jinx?
Not a chance.
Kray followed up his strong rookie season by leading Warriors in just about every aspect of the game, and helping Edgewood to a 18-5, and 10-2 Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division, which was good for the championship outright.
Offensively, Kray led his team in batting average (.482), hits (35), slugging percentage (.680) RBI (21) and extra base hits (11).
He was second in both runs scored (21) and stolen bases (30).
In addition, he was the top pitcher on his team, sporting a record of 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA. Kray also struck out 59 batters in 41 innings of work. If that’s not enough, defensively, he had just one error while splitting time between shortstop and first base.
For his incredible season, Kray had already been named CVC Player of the Year.
He can add Ashtabula county Co-Player of the Year to his resume as well, sharing the honor with Grand Valley’s Hagan Hejduk, for the 2022 season.
When it came to explaining his success, Kray was quick to give credit to those who worked with him this season.
“It feels really good,” he said of the honor. “I owe a lot of this to my coach. He stayed with us through the ups and downs. We barely got practice in, because of all the rain, we stayed inside a lot. We had a pretty big addition to our coaching staff this year, [Pitching coach]) Jeff Hobbs. I owe a lot to our coaching staff, but yeah, it feels really good to represent Ashtabula County.”
For those that coached him, though, Kray certainly gave them a lot to work with.
Warriors coach Jeff Barger said Kray is simply a product of a gifted athlete and a lot of hard work put in at his craft.
“You put that all together and it makes for an unbelievable season,” the coach said. “He was clearly our leader on the field with his offensive performance and his pitching and unbelievable defense. I had other guys that had amazing seasons also, but this year it was easily Logan.”
A lot of talent to go with a lot of work and good coaching was a big part of Kray’s success. There was another factor also though — experience.
As a freshman, Kray had many shining moments on his way to being named to the all CVC first-team team. At the same time, though, he also had his share of rough moments.
Having a year of experience under his belt was something Kray said carried a long way in putting together a complete season.
“Freshman year I was not as strong mentally,” he said. “I let my emotions get the best of me, but I think that was just me being young. That was one thing I really wanted to work on.”
That mental improvement helped Kray especially when he was in the center of the diamond.
“Pitching, I was OK last year,” he said. “I really wanted to work on not walking as many people. Make them put the ball in play. That really paid off for me this year.”
On the mound is where Kray may have made his biggest strides from his freshman year. He came into the season as the Warriors No. 2 starter behind Ethan Detrick.
But, by the end of the season, Barger said it was more like having two aces.
“That’s where he made his big leap this year,” the coach said.
A year older and a year stronger than his freshman year, Kray added velocity to his fastball. He also had a good curveball, but the addition of a change-up really really helped him to stand out.
“That made a big difference in his pitching,” Barger said of the change-up. “And he just has the right mentality out there, he and Ethan both had that going for them.”
Perhaps the most exciting thing about Kray, though is he still has two more years to get better, and has a lot of young talent to grow with him.
The Warriors will only graduate two seniors from this year’s team. The Warriors fell to Lakeview in a Division II sectional tournament game.
Kray said he and his teammates will be hungry for redemption a year from now.
“There was definitely some unfinished business from this year,” he said. “One of our goals this year was to win the CVC. Our other goal was to make a deep run in the playoffs, that obviously didn’t happen. Next year our main goals will be to win the CVC again and make a bit of a state run.”
And if Kray puts up numbers like he did this season, there’s a good chance of that happening.
