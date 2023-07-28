Staff Report
Two area student-athletes were among 44 from Northeast Ohio schools as recipients of the Ohio High School Athletic Association scholar-athlete award on Monday night.
The Northeast District Athletic Board honored the recipients prior to the Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field earlier this week.
The area recipients were Kaci Kanicki and Taylor Hennessey. Kanicki recently graduated from Edgewood and Hennessey from
Madison.
Kanicki was presented with the Ed Batanian Scholarship in Class AA. Batanian was a former athletic director at Edgewood and was a big part of the Northeast District Athletic Board.
He had a large involvement at the state level, and is a member of the OHSAA Hall of Fame for his contributions in athletics for Northeast Ohio.
“Kaci is one of the hardest working young ladies I have ever coached,” Warriors girls basketball coach Randy Vencill said. “She is a prime example of what a student-athlete should be. She is so deserving of this award and we are all so proud of her.”
Athletically, Kanicki, who finished with a 4.2 grade-point average at Edgewood, was selected Ashtabula County Girls Golfer of the Year three times and girls basketball POY twice.
Kanicki broke the school career-scoring record during the 2022-23 season.
“It was an awesome experience, and I never knew they did things like that,” she said. “I’m so lucky to have been able to be a part of it. It means the world to know I was selected for the scholarship as well.”
Kanicki is planning on attending Slippery Rock starting in the fall, but is not playing a sport.
Hennessey competed in cross country, swimming and track all four years in each for the Blue Streaks.
Among her high school accomplishments were: running the fifth-fastest school time as a female in cross country 5K in the fall at 19:53.76; being part of three record relay teams and reaching the Division I track regional in the open 400 and part of the 4X400 relay.
“I ran the cross country on my home course during the U Wanna Come Back Invitational,” Hennessey said. “That was a great feeling.”
The student-athletes were awarded certificates, medals and a $1,000 scholarship from the OHSAA and NEDAB
These scholar-athletes were selected from a pool from all Northeast District schools.
Each high school can nominate up to four scholar-athletes.
These student-athletes are then evaluated on both academic and athletic achievements throughout their high school career.
The top athletes from each classification of the OHSAA is based on school enrollment (Class A, AA and AAA) and are selected for this award and honor.
“I was pretty surprised,” Hennessey said of being selected for a scholarship. “It was cool to see all the kids from the area who competed in athletics.”
Hennessey, who graduated with a 4.5 grade-point average, is planning on attending the University of Mount Union for school and to run cross country and track.
“There is no one more deserving of this scholarship than Taylor,” Blue Streaks girls track coach Tedd Wagner said. “Taylor is the true representative of a student-athlete.
“I taught Taylor in AP Calculus and she was a tremendous student. She achieved nothing but the highest grades and her work ethic was second to none.”
