COLUMBUS — Kaci Kanicki and Taylor Skinner claimed Division II special mention All-Ohio honors on Tuesday.
The Division I and II girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Kanicki, a 5-foot-7 Edgewood junior, averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
She was selected to the special mention team.
Kanicki shot 41 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line.
She also converted 40 3-pointers.
"I'm so thankful to have received this honor, and I couldn't have done it without my coaches and my team who always push me" Kanicki said. "It feels good to be recognized on such a high level, but overall, I'm more happy with our success as a team this season, and I hope to improve more next season."
Warriors coach Randy Vencill had high praise for his player.
"I believe Kaci is the best player in the county and is one of the top players in our area," he said. "She is a great person, student, leader, teammate and is an awesome basketball player.
"We are lucky to have her as a part of our team."
Skinner, a 5-foot-11 senior, averaged 14.3 points and 8 rebounds per contest this season. She also contributed 58 assists, 44 steals and 70 blocks. She was selected to the honorable mention All-Ohio team.
"I've put a lot of time and effort into this game, and even though I may have come up short and didn't accomplish some things I wanted, I still feel very blessed to be recognized for my efforts.
"I'm also very thankful for everyone who's trained and supported me the past four years and allowed me to develop into the player I am now. I've always thought receiving All-Ohio honor was a big deal and really special so I'm just so thankful."
Skinner, who was voted the Ashtabula County Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, also made 21 3-pointers.
"Taylor has been a three-year starter for us," Falcons coach T.J. Furman said. "Each year, she has worked hard to develop her game.
"An amazing thing about Taylor, she is not just a scorer, but rebounds and blocks shots, is a great defender and really enjoys passing the ball to an open teammate."
The Ohio Ms. Basketball Award will be announced today.
The Division III and IV All-Ohio teams were announced Monday.
The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced beginning Monday.
OPSWA All-Ohio teams
Division II
Players of the Year: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan
Coaches of the Year: Dave Honhart, Eaton; Roy Infalvi Jr., Perry; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan
First Team
Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 19.6; Ella Riggs, Indian Hill 5-9, sr., 21.3; Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5-5, sr., 17.1; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, jr., 17.0; Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, jr., 17.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, so., 17.4; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-5 1/2, sr., 13.1; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1.
Second Team
Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-6, Sr., 17.5; Alexa Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, sr., 18.2; Daniya McDonald, Whitehall, 6-0, so., 20.4; Kiki McElrath, Hartley, 5-6, jr., 17.1; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; Gia Casalinova, CVCA, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Chelsea Evanich, Marlington, 5-10, so., 15.8; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2.
Third Team
Jada Pohlen, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, so., 14.5; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-7, sr., 15.9; Ella Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, jr., 11.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, fr., 14.0; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3.
Special Mention
Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.0; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 11.2; Kinsey Patterson, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-4, sr.,10.9; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont,5-6, jr., 14.0; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville 5-6, so., 12.8; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-9, so., 11.7; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; JaC'ana Anderson, Perry, 5-10, 11.8; Abbey Schmitz, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, sr., 16.9; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr., 16.8; Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, sr., 14.0; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, jr., 18.0; Laurell Brown, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-1, so., 12.8; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-6, jr. 14.5; Ashley Cudnik, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Annie Watson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Victoria McKnight, Copley, 5-10, jr., 12.9.
Honorable Mention
Alana Kramer, London, 5-8, jr., 13.2; Reese Pittman, Bloom-Carroll, 5-6, sr., 11.7; Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, 5-7, so., 10.2; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Emma West, Highland, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Kylee White, Licking Valley, 5-6, sr., 13.6; Olivia Baumann, Eaton, 6-0, jr., 8.1; Jordan Pettigrew, Ponitz, 5-6, Sr., 21.3; Kacie Badylak, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-8, sr., 15.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, fr., 16.5; Mahya Lindesmith, Hamilton Badin, 5-7, sr., 14.8 ; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, so., 18.5; Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, so., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, so., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Tori Jones, Dover, 5-6, sr., 14.7; Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, fr., 14.7; Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, so., 13.5; Jenna Cassidy, Minerva, 5-2, sr., 13.5; Anna Krupa, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, sr.. 13.0; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Alexis Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-7, sr.,12.3; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, so., 12.0; Jeanne Hujer, Richfield Revere, 5-7, sr. 7.1; Tori Smith, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Autumn Meyer, Medina Buckeye, 6-1, sr., 19.8; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, jr., 8.9; Rylee Hutton, Salem, 5-5, soph, 8.9; Aaliyah Wirth, Wooster Triway, 5-8, so. 13.4; Anna Lippiatt, Beloit West Branch 6-0, sr., 8.6; Connie Cougras, Poland Seminary, 5-4, sr., 12.4; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, jr., 12.8; Sieasia Tripplett, Girard, 5-4, jr., 10.8; Abaigh Fischer, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, sr., 11.1; Maria Warner, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, jr., 11.2; Shelby Emich, Copley, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Gabby Destefano, Norton, 5-11, sr., 8.7; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, Sr. 10.7; Helen Holley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-1, so., 10.0; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson Area, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, jr., 15.8; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-5, so., 15.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-6, fr., 11.8; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7 ; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.
Division I
Player of the Year: KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: James Madison, Medina Highland
First Team
KK Bransford, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 5-9, sr., 22.2 (points per game); Chance Gray, Winton Woods, 5-9, sr., 26.0; Kyla Oldacre, Mason, 6-6, sr., 14.8; Sole Williams, Princeton, 5-8, jr., 23.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, jr., 13.1; Chloe Jeffers, Delaware Hayes, 5-11, sr., 22.2; Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg, 5-11, sr., 18.5; Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg, 6-0, sr., 24.8; Lanae Riley, Hoban, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-foot-5, so., 16.7.
Second Team
Anna Long, Miamisburg, 5-8, sr. 16.5; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-4, jr., 16.8; Taylor Johnson-Matthews, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-0, Sr., 18.3; Abby Liber, Avon, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, so., 18.0; Ajia Schreffler, New Philadelphia, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, so., 14.0; Tessa Grady, Dublin Coffman, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, jr., 17.0; Charia Smith, Columbus Northland, 6-3, sr., 22.7.
Third Team
Chyanne Hatcher, Solon, 5-6, jr., 17.5; Audrey Harr, New Philadelphia, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Maddie Vejsicky, Newark, 6-0, sr., 13.0; Kristin Chmielewski, Stow, 5-11, sr, 20.1; Ava Ryncarz, Aurora, 5-9, sr., 19.5; Breezie Williams, GlenOak, 5-5, sr., 16.3; Emma Dretke, Jackson, 5-11, sr., 15.8; Meredith Randulic, Perry, 5-9, sr., 17.7; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 15.2; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 20.7.
Special Mention
Faith Kuhn, Mansfield Madison, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Alyssa Ziehler, Green, 6-1, sr., 13.0;Justice Steinman-Ross, Marion Harding, 6-0, sr., 19.4; Alyssa Miller, New Philadelphia, 5-11, sr., 11.0; Ava Haddad, Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Macie Taylor, Troy, 5-8, sr. 18.3; Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, sr., 17.3; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, so., 17.5; Alyssa Dill, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Alyssa Pompelia, Howland, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Maddie Miller, Medina Highland, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-4, jr., 15.1; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-8, jr. 13.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-5, so., 11.7.
Honorable Mention
Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, so., 13.0; Alexia Gartner, Watkins Memorial, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Nelia Guice, Westerville South, 5-8, jr., 12.7; Kierstyn Liming, Hilliard Davidson, 5-9, sr., 16.7; Laila Marshall, Gahanna, 5-7, jr., 11.5; Kendal George, Centerville, 5-9, jr. 14.5; Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5-9, jr., 19.5; Cecelia Hilgefort, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, jr. 17.7; Krissy Kowalski, Harrison, 5-10, sr., 18.7; Abeigael McNally, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-11, sr., 19.3; Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5-9, jr., 17; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, fr., 14.3; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, fr., 12.5; Regan Simpson, Wadsworth, 5-10, sr., 12.7; Hailey Tripp, Medina, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Nora Levy, Wooster, 5-5, jr., 16.1; Alyssa Massucci, Howland, 5-8, so., 10.4; Zayda Creque, Austintown Fitch, 5-5, jr., 18.0; Kiley Dyrlund, Canton GlenOak, 5-11, sr., 12.4; Lauren Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Grace Craig, North Canton Hoover, jr., 6-1, 12.7; Paris Stokes, Canton McKinley, 5-5, jr., 15.8; Brooke Haren, Louisville, so., 5-8, 13.8; QuiMari Shelton, Akron Kenmore-Garfield, 5-10, sr., 16.0; Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, jr., 19.1; Kailey Minch, Eastlake North, 5-6, jr., 17.7; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-9, so., 18.0; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-9, jr., 18.2; Asia Nicholson, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, jr., 12.0; Kendall Braaten, Berea-Midpark, 5-9, jr., 17.1; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-11, jr., 11.0; Gretchen Sigman, Holland Springfield, 5-11, so., 10.8; Jada Dames, Toledo Bowsher, 5-5, jr., 14.6; Madi Michaelson, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 10.3; Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, jr., 11.9; Tamyah Worthy, Toledo Start, 5-7, sr., 9.8; Carly Maple, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.7.
